RIICO Recruitment 2021 for 217 Jr Assistant, JE, Steno, JLO, AE and Other Posts, Apply Online @industries.rajasthan.gov.in/riico

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited has published a notice for recruitment of 217 Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical), Programmer, Assistant Site Engineer (Civil), Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Engineer (Power), Assistant Programmer, Stenographer, Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) and Jr Assistant.

Candidates are required to apply online from 17 October 2021 on riico.co.in/industries.rajasthan.gov.in/riico. RIICL Online Application Link shall be deactivated on 13 November 2021.

More than 200 vacancies are available of which 80 are for JA, 49 for Assistant Site Engineer, 23 for Assistant Accounts Officer, 19 for Steno. For vacancy details, the candidates can scroll down:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 17 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 13 November 2021

RIICO Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical) - 08

Programmer - 02

Assistant Site Engineer (Civil) - 49

Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II - 23

Junior Legal Officer - 16

Junior Engineer (Power) - 03

Assistant Programmer - 02

Stenographer - 19

Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) - 15

Junior Assistant - 80

Salary:

Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical) - Level-14 39,300/-

Programmer - Level-12 31,100/-

Assistant Site Engineer (Civil) - Level-11 26,500/-

Assistant Accounts Officer - Grade-II Level-11 26,500/-

Junior Legal Officer - Level-11 26,500/-

Junior Engineer (Power) - Level-11 26,500/-

Assistant Programmer - Level-10 23,700/-

Stenographer - Level-10 23,700/-

Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) - Level-8 18,500/-

Junior Assistant - Level-6 15,100/

RIICO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical) - Degree, from a recognized university, with minimum 60% of marks in engineering (except civil engineering) with MBA.

Programmer - B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Engineering or Electronics and/Communications or M.C.A. from a recognized University established by Law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government OR ME/M. Tech degree in Information Technology or Computer Science/Engg. Or Electronics and/Communications from a 5 | P a g e recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government

Assistant Site Engineer (Civil) - Degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks from recognized University.

Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II - B. Com with minimum 60% Marks from recognized university WITH Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) Conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited OR “O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC (NIELIT) under control of the Department of Electronics, GoI. OR Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA/Data Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) certificate organized under National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme OR Diploma in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology from a University established by law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government OR Diploma in Computer Science & Electronics from a Polytechnic Institution recognized by the Government. OR IT Training Certificate from the institute of CA/CMA.

Junior Legal Officer - Law graduate (Professional Degree), from a recognized university, with minimum 55% marks or LLM, from a recognized university.

Junior Engineer (Power) - B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized University

Assistant Programmer - Graduate or higher degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Computer Applications/Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication or Information Technology. OR Post Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Applications. OR 3 years Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Applications/ Information Technology OR Graduate with Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Applications / Information Technology. OR Graduate with “O” or higher-level Certificate Course conducted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology/ DOEACC under the control of Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India OR Graduate with Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) Certificate organized under National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme.

Stenographer - Board or its equivalent examination and“O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. OR Certificate Course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi. OR Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) certificate organized under National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme. OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Computer applications from a University established by Law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government. OR Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with computer Science/Computer Application as one of the subjects. OR Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government. OR Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) Conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. OR Any equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government

Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil) - Diploma in Architecture from Polytechnic from recognized institute alongwith knowledge of AUTOCAD software. OR Certificate course of Draughtsman (Civil) from National Council of Vocational Trade alongwith knowledge of AUTOCAD software.

Junior Assistant - 12th passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination and “O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. OR Certificate Course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi. OR Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) certificate organized under National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme. OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Computer applications from a University established by Law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government. OR Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with computer Science/Computer Application as one of the subjects. OR Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government. OR Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) Conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. OR Any equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government

Selection Process for RIICO JE, Steno, JLO, AE and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and proficiency test (wherever applicable).

How to Apply for RIICO JE, Steno, JLO, AE and Other Posts ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 October to 13 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Draughtsman-cum-Tracer and JA:

General category and creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan - Rs. 700/-

For the candidate of non-creamy layer category of Backward Class/More Backward Class of the state of Rajasthan and Economically Weaker Sections the state of Rajasthan - Rs. 525/-

For all Specially Abled Persons and the candidate of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of the state of Rajasthan and annual income of family is less than Rs. 2.50 Lakh - Rs. 350/-

Other Posts