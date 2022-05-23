Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: 230 Vacancies Notified for Peon, Chowkidar, & Others, 10th pass can apply

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rimsranchi.ac.in for 230 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 23, 2022 09:49 IST
Modified On: May 23, 2022 09:50 IST
rims ranchi recruitment 2022
rims ranchi recruitment 2022

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Chowkidar, Peon, Lab Boy, Sweeper & Others. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification have an opportunity to apply for the above posts. The applications can be filled offline on or before 19 June  2022 by 5 PM. Desirous candidates are advised to go through the details of the recruitment like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others before submitting the applications. 

Important Dates:

  • Last  date of application submission: 19 June 2022 by 5 PM

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Jamadar 01
Peon cum Packer 01
Cleaner 01
Imbalvar 01
Marchari Asst 01
Streckcher man 01
Chowkidhar 02
Night Watchman 03
Lab Attendent 30
Cook 02
Assistant 06
Room Asst 144
Asst Cum Sweeper 02
Washer 01
Peon 09
Gatekeeper 12
Gardener 08
Lab Boy 01
Lab Asst 04

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed by a recognized Board. 

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 18 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. 

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims, Mains) and Interview. Candidates qualify in the prelims will be called for mains. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink of notification for more details. 

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline on or before 19 June 2022 by 5 PM. The applications along with the documents must be reached to the RIMS, Ranchi - 834009. Candidates are advised to check the details given in the official notification carefully before submitting their applications. No applications will be considered after the due date. 

 

FAQ

Who is eligible for RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022?

10th pass candidates.

What is the last date of online application submission for RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022?

19 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022?

230.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationRIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: 230 Vacancies Notified for Peon, Chowkidar, & Others, 10th pass can apply
Notification DateMay 23, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJun 19, 2022
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Organization Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS Ranchi
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.