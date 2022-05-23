RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: 230 Vacancies Notified for Peon, Chowkidar, & Others, 10th pass can apply

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Chowkidar, Peon, Lab Boy, Sweeper & Others. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification have an opportunity to apply for the above posts. The applications can be filled offline on or before 19 June 2022 by 5 PM. Desirous candidates are advised to go through the details of the recruitment like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others before submitting the applications.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission: 19 June 2022 by 5 PM
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Head Jamadar
|01
|Peon cum Packer
|01
|Cleaner
|01
|Imbalvar
|01
|Marchari Asst
|01
|Streckcher man
|01
|Chowkidhar
|02
|Night Watchman
|03
|Lab Attendent
|30
|Cook
|02
|Assistant
|06
|Room Asst
|144
|Asst Cum Sweeper
|02
|Washer
|01
|Peon
|09
|Gatekeeper
|12
|Gardener
|08
|Lab Boy
|01
|Lab Asst
|04
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed by a recognized Board.
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 18 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims, Mains) and Interview. Candidates qualify in the prelims will be called for mains. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink of notification for more details.
RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline on or before 19 June 2022 by 5 PM. The applications along with the documents must be reached to the RIMS, Ranchi - 834009. Candidates are advised to check the details given in the official notification carefully before submitting their applications. No applications will be considered after the due date.