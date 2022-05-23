RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: 230 Vacancies Notified for Peon, Chowkidar, & Others, 10th pass can apply

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rimsranchi.ac.in for 230 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Chowkidar, Peon, Lab Boy, Sweeper & Others. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification have an opportunity to apply for the above posts. The applications can be filled offline on or before 19 June 2022 by 5 PM. Desirous candidates are advised to go through the details of the recruitment like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others before submitting the applications.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 19 June 2022 by 5 PM

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Jamadar 01 Peon cum Packer 01 Cleaner 01 Imbalvar 01 Marchari Asst 01 Streckcher man 01 Chowkidhar 02 Night Watchman 03 Lab Attendent 30 Cook 02 Assistant 06 Room Asst 144 Asst Cum Sweeper 02 Washer 01 Peon 09 Gatekeeper 12 Gardener 08 Lab Boy 01 Lab Asst 04

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed by a recognized Board.

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 18 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims, Mains) and Interview. Candidates qualify in the prelims will be called for mains. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink of notification for more details.

RIMS Ranchi Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline on or before 19 June 2022 by 5 PM. The applications along with the documents must be reached to the RIMS, Ranchi - 834009. Candidates are advised to check the details given in the official notification carefully before submitting their applications. No applications will be considered after the due date.