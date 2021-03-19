RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Rajasthan State/Subordinate Services Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview date for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the 2nd Phase interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services posts can check the interview date notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the interview for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 from 31 March to 07 May 2021.

It is noted that a total of 1709 candidates have qualified for the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents including photo and other. Commission will upload the RPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can check the details notice regarding the interview date available on the official website of RPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

