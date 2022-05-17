RPSC Interview Result 2022 (Out) for Asst. Professor (College Education) Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cutoff Marks

Rajasthan PSC has released the Interview Result and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Result and Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Professor for the Public Administration and Philosophy disciplines. Commission was conducted the interview for these posts on 16 May 2022.

All those candidates appeared in the interview round for the Asst. Professor (College Education) 2020 for Philosophy and Public Administration post can check their result available on the from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission had conducted the interview for the post of Assistant Professor for the Public Administration and Philosophy disciplines on 16 May 2022. Candidates qualified in the objective type written exam for these posts were appeared in the interview round.

Based on the performance of the candidates, Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates/Merit List/Reserve List for the Public Administration and Philosophy disciplines. Commission has also uploaded the category wise Cut off marks for the Assistant Professor for the Public Administration and Philosophy post on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the interview round for the above post can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2022 Check Steps