RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1913 Vacancy at rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Online application process for the 1913 Assistant Professor posts has been commenced on the official website-rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before July 25, 2023. 

These positions are available in various discipline under the College Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan 

Candidates having educational qualification including Master degree in concerned discipline with age limit from 21-40 yrs can apply for this major recruitment drive launched in the state. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a salary as Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the selection will be done on the basis of a written exam/followed by an interview. The Commission will be conducting the written exam tentatively in the month of October, 2023 in offline/online mode. 

RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 26, 2023
Closing date of application July 25, 2023
Tentative Schedule for Exam October 2023



RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview

 

Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name     Assistant Professor
Number of Posts   1913
Advt No. 01/2023-24
Opening Date to Apply  June 26, 2023
Last Date to Apply     July 25, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Salary/ Pay Scale     Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-
Job Category  Govt Jobs
Official website    rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

 

 

RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2023
Step 3: Now fill out the application form
Step 4: After that, upload the required documents
Step 5: Now pay fees for the  exam as mentioned in the notification. 
Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What is the pay scale/salary for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023?

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a salary as Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-.

What is the last date to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023?

July 25, 2023 is the last date to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

