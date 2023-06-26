RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1913 Vacancy at rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RPSC Assistant Professor 2023: RPSC Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor began for the 1913 vacancy, direct link to apply online, check eligibility, exam date, syllabus, steps to fill application form, and more.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Online application process for the 1913 Assistant Professor posts has been commenced on the official website-rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before July 25, 2023.

These positions are available in various discipline under the College Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan

Candidates having educational qualification including Master degree in concerned discipline with age limit from 21-40 yrs can apply for this major recruitment drive launched in the state. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a salary as Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the selection will be done on the basis of a written exam/followed by an interview. The Commission will be conducting the written exam tentatively in the month of October, 2023 in offline/online mode.

RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 26, 2023 Closing date of application July 25, 2023 Tentative Schedule for Exam October 2023







RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Assistant Professor Number of Posts 1913 Advt No. 01/2023-24 Opening Date to Apply June 26, 2023 Last Date to Apply July 25, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Salary/ Pay Scale Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/- Job Category Govt Jobs Official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2023

Step 3: Now fill out the application form

Step 4: After that, upload the required documents

Step 5: Now pay fees for the exam as mentioned in the notification.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.