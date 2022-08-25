RPSC Recruitment 2022 for 118 Executive Officer and Others at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for the 118 Executive Officer and Others on its official website. Check RPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil),Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Grade IV. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications from 29 August 2022 to 27 September 2022.

Out of total 118 vacancies, there are 41 for Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade II and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV.

Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Notification Details RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No 09/Exam E.O.,R.O.&A.En./D.L.B./EP-I/2022-23

Important Dates RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 29 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 September 2022

Vacancy Details RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Assistant Engineer-Civil: 41

Revenue Officer Grade II:14

Executive Officer Grade IV: 63

Eligibility Criteria RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer-Civil: B.E.(Civil) from a University established by law in India or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the Government

Revenue Officer Grade II:Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

Executive Officer Grade IV: Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit(As on 01.01.2023) for RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Minimum 18 yrs and maximum 40 Yrs.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in upper age limit.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode with the official website-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 29 August 2022 to 27 September 2022.