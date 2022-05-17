RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), Apply Online for 24 Vacancies from 20 May onwards

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 24 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Occupational Therapist Recruitment (TSP/Non TSP). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Online Application from 20 May onwards. The last date for submitting the applications is 19 June 2022. A total of 24 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of application: 19 June 2022

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Occupational Therapist (Non Therapist) - 22 Posts

Occupational Therapist (TSP) - 2 Posts

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government; Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interviews.

Download RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Notification

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 19 June 2022 till 12 PM. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Easy Steps to apply online:-

Visit the official website.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the 'Apply Online' link or click on SSO ID 'sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Register your name through OTR. Fill up the application form along with the application fee. Upload photo and signature. Download RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Notification and Save it for future reference.

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Application Fee