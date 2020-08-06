RPSC Additional Result 2020 Out for Sr. Teacher Sanskrit/Mathematics Subjects@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Result for Sr Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept) Comp Exam 2018 (Non-TSP) for Sanskrit/Mathematics Subjects (Ex-Servicemen) on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher Science posts exam under Ex-service man category can check the Result and Cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), it has uploaded the Result for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP) for Sanskrit/Mathematics Subjects under Ex-Servicemen Category.

Commission has also released the cut off marks for the Mathematics Subjects. All such candidates who have appeared in the exam under (Ex-Servicemen) category for Sanskrit/Mathematics Subjects can check their result on the official website.

You can check the Result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Sr. Teacher Sanskrit Subjects





Direct Link for RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Sr. Teacher Mathematics Subjects





How to Download: RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020 for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Sanskrit/Mathematics

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e.-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Sanskrit) (Ex-Servicemen) given on the Home Page.

Click on the link Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Mathematics) (Ex-Servicemen) given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the desired Result on your screen.

You are advised to take Print Out of the Result and save a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the Sr. Teacher (Sec Edu. Dept) Comp Exam 2018 (Non-TSP) for various subjects including Sanskrit/Mathematics.