RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Download Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Call Letter Link for the Sub Inspector post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023 Update: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Call Letter Link for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the 4th phase of the interview round for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 from 13 March 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for 4th phase for the post of Sub Inspector can download RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The 4th round of the interview round for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 will be conducted from 13 to 17th March 2023.

Candidates qualified for the 4th round of the interview round for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 post can will have to bring all the essential documents with Xerox copy during the interview round as per the schedule.

How To Download: RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023