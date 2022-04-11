RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC SI PET Result 2022 has been released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Sub Inspector Result Download Link, Cut Off marks, Interview Date and other details here.

RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Sub Inspector Posts. Candidates who appeared in the Sub Inspector Exam can download results from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 was held from 12 to 18 December 2022 at various exam centres. The list of the selected candidates can be downloaded RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. According to the results, a total of 2939 candidates have successfully qualified for the further recruitment process.

How to Download RPSC Sub Inspector PET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ' RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number. Download RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

RPSC Sub Inspector Cut Off Marks

FOR TSP AREA

FOR MALE POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen (TSP) Gen 267.03 SC (TSP) Gen 267.03 ST (TSP) Gen 214.50

FOR FEMALE POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen (TSP) WE 226.04 ST (TSP) WE 226.04

FOR WIDOW POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen (TSP) WE NA ST (TSP) WE NA

FOR DV POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen (TSP) WE NA

FOR EX-SERVICEMEN POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Ex-Serviceman (TSP) 213.61

NON-TSP AREA

FOR MALE POST (NON-TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen Gen 335.91 EWS Gen 335.91 SC Gen 307.36 ST Gen 313.90 OBC Gen 335.91 MBC Gen 335.91 Sahariya Gen NA

FOR FEMALE POST (NON TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen WE 310.34 EWS WE 310.34 SC WE 269.59 ST WE 285.20 OBC WE 310.34 MBC WE 310.34

FOR WIDOW POST (NON TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen WD 213.48 EWS WD 213.48 SC WD 213.48 ST WD 213.48 OBC WD 213.48 MBC WD 213.48

FOR DV POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Gen DV 269.33 EWS DV 269.33 SC DV 259.88 ST DV 247.82 OBC DV 269.33

FOR EX-SERVICEMEN POST (TSP)

Category Cut Off Ex-Serviceman 281.31

RPSC Sub Inspector Interview Date & Updates

Qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates are required to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022. The date of interview to be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are required to visit the official website for latest updates.