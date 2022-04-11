RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 14:13 IST
RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Sub Inspector Posts. Candidates who appeared in the Sub Inspector Exam can download results from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 was held from 12 to 18 December 2022 at various exam centres. The list of the selected candidates can be downloaded RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. According to the results, a total of 2939 candidates have successfully qualified for the further recruitment process. 

How to Download RPSC Sub Inspector PET Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ' RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Check your roll number. 
  5. Download  RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Download  RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022

RPSC Sub Inspector Cut Off Marks

FOR TSP AREA

FOR MALE POST (TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen (TSP) Gen 267.03
SC (TSP) Gen 267.03
ST (TSP) Gen 214.50

FOR FEMALE POST (TSP) 

Category   Cut Off
Gen (TSP) WE 226.04
ST (TSP) WE 226.04

FOR WIDOW POST (TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen (TSP) WE NA
ST (TSP) WE NA

FOR DV POST (TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen (TSP) WE NA

FOR EX-SERVICEMEN POST (TSP) 

Category Cut Off
Ex-Serviceman (TSP) 213.61

NON-TSP AREA
FOR MALE POST (NON-TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen  Gen 335.91
EWS  Gen 335.91
SC Gen 307.36
ST  Gen 313.90
OBC Gen 335.91
MBC Gen 335.91
Sahariya Gen NA

 

FOR FEMALE POST (NON TSP) 

Category   Cut Off
Gen  WE 310.34
EWS  WE 310.34
SC WE 269.59
ST  WE 285.20
OBC WE 310.34
MBC WE 310.34

FOR WIDOW POST (NON TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen  WD 213.48
EWS  WD 213.48
SC WD 213.48
ST  WD 213.48
OBC WD 213.48
MBC WD 213.48

FOR DV POST (TSP)

Category   Cut Off
Gen  DV 269.33
EWS   DV 269.33
SC  DV 259.88
ST   DV 247.82
OBC  DV 269.33

FOR EX-SERVICEMEN POST (TSP) 

Category Cut Off
Ex-Serviceman 281.31

RPSC Sub Inspector Interview Date & Updates

Qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates are required to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022. The date of interview to be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are required to visit the official website for latest updates.

 

