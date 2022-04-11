RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result forSub Inspector Posts. Candidates who appeared in the Sub Inspector Exam can download results from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 was held from 12 to 18 December 2022 at various exam centres. The list of the selected candidates can be downloaded RPSC Sub Inspector PET 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. According to the results, a total of 2939 candidates have successfully qualified for the further recruitment process.
How to Download RPSC Sub Inspector PET Result 2022?
Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the ' RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022' flashing on the homepage.
A PDF will be opened.
Check your roll number.
Download RPSI Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.
Qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates are required to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022. The date of interview to be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are required to visit the official website for latest updates.
