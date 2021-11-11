Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Statistical Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Statistical Officer on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 11:31 IST
RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021

RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics). All such candidates who have applied for the Statistical Officer, Planning Department posts can check the screening test schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

However you can download the RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)  will conduct the the screening test  for the post of Statistical Officer under Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) on 18 December 2021. 

Commission will conduct the screening test on 18 December 2021 in the district Headquarter of Ajmar. All such candidates who have applied for the Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) post  are advised to visit on the official website regularly for latest update in this regards. 
You can check the  details notice regarding the RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. 

How to Download: RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021

  1. First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  2. Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link - " Press Note regarding Exam Date for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021 " displaying on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021.
  5. You should take a print out of the same for future reference.

