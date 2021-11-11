RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Statistical Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Statistical Officer on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check detail here.

RPSC SO Exam Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics). All such candidates who have applied for the Statistical Officer, Planning Department posts can check the screening test schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the the screening test for the post of Statistical Officer under Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) on 18 December 2021.

Commission will conduct the screening test on 18 December 2021 in the district Headquarter of Ajmer.

