RPSC Model Answer Key 2023 Out For Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.): Check Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2022 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the download link.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2022 on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for the Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) posts for various subjects including English, Maths, Sanskrit, Science and others.

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022 held from 12 February 2023 onwards can download the detailed answer key from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

However you can download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-Psychology (Group-B)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-Social Science (Group-A)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023- Science (Group - B)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-- Mathematics (Group - B)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-Sanskrit (Group - B)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-Psychology (Group-A)





Direct Link To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023-Hindi (Group-A)





It is noted that the Commission had conducted the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022 will be held from 12 to 15 February 2023 in the 11 Districts Headquarter of the state in two sessions.

Exam for the G.K. & Education Psychology (Group A) and G.K. & Education Psychology (Group B) ws held on 12 February 2023 whereas exams for Group A Subjects including Social Science and Hindi were conducted on 13 February 2023.

You can download the detailed answer key for the above exam from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2023