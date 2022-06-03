RPSC Screening Test Admit Card 2022 Out for Asst. Director/ Sr. Scientific Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

Rajasthan PSC has released the Screening Test Admit Card for the post of Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link here.

RPSC SSO Screening Test Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Screening Test Admit Card for the post of Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021 on its official website. Screening Test for the post of Asst. Director will be held on 10 June 2022 whereas for the post of Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021, it will be conducted on 11-12 June 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the the post of Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer can download their Screening Test Admit Card available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



The link to download the Screening Test A Admit Card for the Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer - 2021 is available on the official website. You can download the RPSC SSO Interview Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC SSO Screening Test A Admit Card 2022





It is noted that RPSC will conduct Screening Test A for Asst. Director on 10 June 2022 and for the Sr. Scientific Officer on 11-12 June 2022 at the district headquarter of Ajmer. Candidates can download their Screening Test Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the screening test admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates will have to bring a passport size photo and original Identity Card with the Admit Card during the screening test.

You can download the RPSC SSO Screening Test Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RPSC SSO Screening Test Admit Card 2022 Check Steps