RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Previous Year Zone and Category Wise Marks

RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for 7,951 vacancies across different posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).
The RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 has been announced along with the RRB JE results. Candidates should check the cut off marks for their specific zone and category to understand the minimum qualifying score. This article provides all the important details about the RRB JE exam and its cut off to help candidates prepare effectively.
RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025
The RRB JE CBT 2 exam is conducted for a total of 150 marks, and candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks to move forward in the recruitment process. However, the marks obtained in this stage do not count towards the final merit list.
The RRB JE CBT 2 cut off is the minimum score you need to clear this stage and become eligible for the next round. Checking the cut-off marks is essential to plan and prepare better for the upcoming stages of the RRB JE recruitment process.
RRB JE Cut Off 2025 for CBT 2
The cut off for RRB JE CBT 2 is the minimum score you need to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can check the RRB JE cut off marks for the CBT 2 exam. These cut off marks vary each year based on factors like the number of candidates, exam difficulty, and available vacancies. Scoring above the cut off improves chances of moving ahead in the recruitment process.
RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 for Kolkata
RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 for Mumbai
RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 for Secunderabad
