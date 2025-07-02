RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Previous Year Zone and Category Wise Marks

RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for 7,951 vacancies across different posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).

The RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 has been announced along with the RRB JE results. Candidates should check the cut off marks for their specific zone and category to understand the minimum qualifying score. This article provides all the important details about the RRB JE exam and its cut off to help candidates prepare effectively.

RRB JE CBT 2 Cut Off 2025

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam is conducted for a total of 150 marks, and candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks to move forward in the recruitment process. However, the marks obtained in this stage do not count towards the final merit list.