RRB MI Steno 2021 Date OUT, Check Ministerial and Isolated Categories Skill Test and Admit Card Date Here

RRB MI Steno 2021 Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Stenography Skill Test & Translation Test against the advertisement number CEN 03/2019 - Ministerial & Isolated Categories. The candidates qualified for the skill test can read RRB MI Steno 2021 Skill Test Notice on the official website.

The link for exam city, date and shift intimation will be made live 10 days prior to the actual date of the exam on the official websites of all RRBs as per the official announcement. The board has decided to conduct the tests from 27 October 2021 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded 4 days prior to the actual date of the exam on the official websites of all RRBs.

The dates of the teaching skill test and performance test for Category No. 13 to 29 will be advised later. The candidates will be scheduled for these tests within the jurisdiction of their applied RRBs. The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

RRB MI 2021 Steno Skill Test Pattern

The candidates have to pass Stenography Skill Test as per the criteria mentioned below:

Type of Stenographer Speed Duration Transcription English 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 50 minutes Hindi 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 65 minutes

The Stenography Skill Test will be conducted on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility. For guidelines of those who appear for Skill Test in Hindi, KrutiDev and Mangal font shall be made available on Personal Computer.