RRB NTPC Allahabad Result @rrbald.gov.in, Download CBT 1 PDF, Cut-Off, 80643 Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2

RRB NTPC Allahabad Result Link has been released on the official website @rrbald.gov.in. Download PDF Below.

RRB NTPC Allahabad Result 2021 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for the posts under Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) on rrbald.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21 between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021, can download RRB NTPC Result by clicking on RRB NTPC Allahabad Result Link given below:

They can also check their marks by clicking on the scorecard link by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. . On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options.

RRB NTPC CBT 2

A total of 80643 candidates are shortlisted for CBT 2 under RRB Allahabad Zone. The 2nd Stage CBT for the posts under each level for the provisionally qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled from 14 February 2022 till 18 February 2022. All these candidates shall be advised through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download

their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date i.e. 11 Feb 2022

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks by clicking on the link below:

How to Download RRB NTPC Allahabad Result ?