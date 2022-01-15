RRB NTPC Allahabad Result @rrbald.gov.in, Download CBT 1 PDF, Cut-Off, 80643 Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2

RRB NTPC Allahabad Result 2021 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for the posts under Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) on rrbald.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21 between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021, can download RRB NTPC Result by clicking on RRB NTPC Allahabad Result Link given below:
They can also check their marks by clicking on the scorecard link by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. . On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options.
RRB Allahabad Result Download Link for Level 2
RRB Allahabad Result Download Link for Level 3
RRB Allahabad Result Download Link for Level 6
RRB Allahabad Result Download Link for Level 5
RRB Allahabad Score Card Link
RRB NTPC Result Link for Other Regions
RRB NTPC CBT 2
A total of 80643 candidates are shortlisted for CBT 2 under RRB Allahabad Zone. The 2nd Stage CBT for the posts under each level for the provisionally qualified candidates is tentatively scheduled from 14 February 2022 till 18 February 2022. All these candidates shall be advised through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download
their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT.
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Admit Card 2022
The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date i.e. 11 Feb 2022
RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks
The candidates can check the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks by clicking on the link below:
RRB NTPC Allahabad Cut-Off Link
How to Download RRB NTPC Allahabad Result ?
- Visit the official website RRB Allahabad i.e. rrbald.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link -CBT-1 Result of Level 2 Posts under CEN No. 01-2019 (NTPC)
- Download RRB NTPC Allahabad Result PDF
- Check roll number of selected candidates