RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points Online applications for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 close on July 29, 2026.

A total of 6,567 Technical Posts are being recruited under CEN No. 02/2026.

Vacancies include 323 Grade I Signal & 6,234 Grade III posts; detailed notification on June 29, 2026.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, July 29, 2026. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 under CEN No. 02/2026 on its official website. This recruitment process is recruiting a total of 6,567 Technical Posts of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III. Of these, 323 posts are for Technician Grade I Signal, while 6,234 posts have been offered as Technician Grade III. A short notification was released on 23 May 2026, while a detailed notification was released on 29 June 2026. The Online application starts from 30 June 2026 to 29 July 2026 at rrbapply.gov.in RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Candidates can download the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to read it properly before applying for the 6,567 posts.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Also Check: RRB Technician Salary 2026 RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 RRB Technician Vacancy 2026 RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates can check the key highlights table given below for a detailed understanding of the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026, as follows Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Technician Grade I Signal & Technician Grade III Total Vacancies 6,567 Posts Application Date June 30 - July 29, 2026 Nationality Indian Citizen Educational Qualification Grade I: B.Sc. /B.Tech / B.E. / 3 Year Diploma in Engineering Grade II: Matriculation + ITI Age Limit Grade I: 18 - 33 yrs Grade III: 18 - 30 yrs Selection Process CBT + Document Verification + Medical Examination Medical Standards Mandatary Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete eligibility criteria for RRB Technician Recruitment Post-wise details from the list given below. It includes educational qualification, nationality, and age limit. Grade I Signal 1. Educational Qualification To apply for the RRB Technician post, candidates should meet the educational qualification mentioned below: Must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, or Instrumentation from recognised universities, along with required professional certifications.

Must possess a B.Tech/B.E. Degree in any of the mentioned specialisations.

Must have a 3-year diploma in engineering in relevant streams.

Must have certificates of NCVT/SCVT at the time of application

2. Age limit The Age limit is an important part of the eligibility criteria, so candidates should fall within the required age limit given below: The minimum age is 18 years.

The maximum age is 33 years. Grade III 1. Educational Qualification To apply for the RRB Technician post, candidates should meet the educational qualification mentioned below: Must hold a Matriculation (Class 10) Degree from a recognised institution

Must possess an ITI Certificate in any of the trades from NCVT/SCVT 2. Age Limit The minimum age is 18 years.

The maximum age is 30 years. 3. Age Relaxation According to government rules, reservation benefits are given to the following categories: Category Age Relaxations SC/ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years PwBD candidates 10 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years

4. Nationality Nationality is one of the important requirements for the eligibility criteria set by the recruitment authority. So, candidates carefully check the details written below: Must have valid proof of Indian citizenship, including an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Passport. RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the recruitment process for technicians in 2026 under advertisement no. CEN 02/2026. There are a total of 323 and 6242 vacancies announced for Grade I and Grade III posts, respectively. The number of vacancies is slightly more than the previous year (2025), i.e., 6,238 posts. The recruitment covers 39 technician post categories across Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments. Candidates can check the zones & categories-wise vacancies in the table below:

Railway Zone Vacancies Central Railway (Mumbai) 870 Southern Railway (Chennai) 785 NF Railway (NFR) 701 BLW/CLW/ICF (Production Units) 499 South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) 576 Northern Railway (New Delhi) 548 Western Railway (Mumbai) 544 South Central Railways (Secunderabad) 368 Eastern Railway (Kolkata) 291 North Central Railway (Allahabad) 268 South Western Railway (Hubli) 240 West Central Railway (Jabalpur) 231 North Western Railway (Jaipur) 199 East Central Railway (Hajipur) 186 North Eastern Railway (Gorakpur) 169 South East Central Railway (Bilaspur) 90 Total 6567 RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Application Fee During the submission of the application for the position of RRB Technician, candidates must also pay the prescribed application fee depending on their respective categories.

Category Application Fee Refund After CBT General/OBC/EWS Rs 500 Rs 400 refunded SC/ST/Ex- Serviceman/ PwBD Rs 250 Full refund RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Those candidates who apply for posts of RRB Technicians have to pass through three stages to get selected. Check the stages below. 1. Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2. Document Verification (DV) 3. Medical Examination Steps to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the RRB Technician and register yourself. Step 2: Visit the official RRB website and click on the “Technician notification”. Step 3: Fill the application form with personal information, education qualifications, and category.

Step 4: Upload the scanned photograph, signature, and documents. Step 5: Pay the application fee Step 6: Review and submit the form Step 7: Download and take a printout for future references RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Photograph Upload Guidelines Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must upload their scanned signature and photograph in the format provided on the RRB official website. The signature is in JPEG or JPG Format, while the photograph will be a live capture taken through the webcam or phone camera. Check the full specifications below before submitting the application form. Signature Specification Parameter Requirement File Format JPG or JPEG File Size 30 KB to 49 KB Dimensions Minimum 140 x 60 pixels Ink Color Black Ink Photograph Guidelines

Capture Type: Live Photo capture via webcam or smartphone front camera Settings: Well-lit room with a plain background Appearance: Neutral expression, no caps, sunglasses, or headphones. RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 FAQs Q1. What is RRB Technician Recruitment 2026? Ans: RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 is being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board under CEN No. 02/2026 to fill 6,557 vacancies for Technician Grade I (Signal) and Technician Grade III posts across Indian Railways zones. Q2. How many vacancies are there in RRB Technician 2026? Ans: There are 6,557 total vacancies: 323 for Technician Grade I Signal and 6,234 for Technician Grade III. Q3. What is the last date to apply for RRB Technician 2026? Ans: Candidates can apply online till 29 July 2026 (11:59 PM). The last date to pay the application fee is 31 July 2026.