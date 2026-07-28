RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 application process is closing today, 29 July 2026, for over 6,557 Technician posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at the official website of rrbapply.gov.in before the last date.
Key Points
- Online applications for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 close on July 29, 2026.
- A total of 6,567 Technical Posts are being recruited under CEN No. 02/2026.
- Vacancies include 323 Grade I Signal & 6,234 Grade III posts; detailed notification on June 29, 2026.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, July 29, 2026. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 under CEN No. 02/2026 on its official website. This recruitment process is recruiting a total of 6,567 Technical Posts of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III. Of these, 323 posts are for Technician Grade I Signal, while 6,234 posts have been offered as Technician Grade III. A short notification was released on 23 May 2026, while a detailed notification was released on 29 June 2026. The Online application starts from 30 June 2026 to 29 July 2026 at rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can download the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF through the direct link given below and are advised to read it properly before applying for the 6,567 posts.
|
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026
Also Check:
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check the key highlights table given below for a detailed understanding of the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026, as follows
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
Technician Grade I Signal & Technician Grade III
|
Total Vacancies
|
6,567 Posts
|
Application Date
|
June 30 - July 29, 2026
|
Nationality
|
Indian Citizen
|
Educational Qualification
|
Grade I: B.Sc. /B.Tech / B.E. / 3 Year Diploma in Engineering
Grade II: Matriculation + ITI
|
Age Limit
|
Grade I: 18 - 33 yrs
Grade III: 18 - 30 yrs
|
Selection Process
|
CBT + Document Verification + Medical Examination
|
Medical Standards
|
Mandatary
|
Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete eligibility criteria for RRB Technician Recruitment Post-wise details from the list given below. It includes educational qualification, nationality, and age limit.
Grade I Signal
1. Educational Qualification
To apply for the RRB Technician post, candidates should meet the educational qualification mentioned below:
-
Must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, or Instrumentation from recognised universities, along with required professional certifications.
-
Must possess a B.Tech/B.E. Degree in any of the mentioned specialisations.
-
Must have a 3-year diploma in engineering in relevant streams.
-
Must have certificates of NCVT/SCVT at the time of application
2. Age limit
The Age limit is an important part of the eligibility criteria, so candidates should fall within the required age limit given below:
-
The minimum age is 18 years.
-
The maximum age is 33 years.
Grade III
1. Educational Qualification
To apply for the RRB Technician post, candidates should meet the educational qualification mentioned below:
-
Must hold a Matriculation (Class 10) Degree from a recognised institution
-
Must possess an ITI Certificate in any of the trades from NCVT/SCVT
2. Age Limit
-
The minimum age is 18 years.
-
The maximum age is 30 years.
3. Age Relaxation
According to government rules, reservation benefits are given to the following categories:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxations
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 years
|
PwBD candidates
|
10 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
5 years
4. Nationality
Nationality is one of the important requirements for the eligibility criteria set by the recruitment authority. So, candidates carefully check the details written below:
-
Must have valid proof of Indian citizenship, including an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Passport.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the recruitment process for technicians in 2026 under advertisement no. CEN 02/2026. There are a total of 323 and 6242 vacancies announced for Grade I and Grade III posts, respectively. The number of vacancies is slightly more than the previous year (2025), i.e., 6,238 posts. The recruitment covers 39 technician post categories across Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering, and Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) departments. Candidates can check the zones & categories-wise vacancies in the table below:
|
Railway Zone
|
Vacancies
|
Central Railway (Mumbai)
|
870
|
Southern Railway (Chennai)
|
785
|
NF Railway (NFR)
|
701
|
BLW/CLW/ICF (Production Units)
|
499
|
South Eastern Railway (Kolkata)
|
576
|
Northern Railway (New Delhi)
|
548
|
Western Railway (Mumbai)
|
544
|
South Central Railways (Secunderabad)
|
368
|
Eastern Railway (Kolkata)
|
291
|
North Central Railway (Allahabad)
|
268
|
South Western Railway (Hubli)
|
240
|
West Central Railway (Jabalpur)
|
231
|
North Western Railway (Jaipur)
|
199
|
East Central Railway (Hajipur)
|
186
|
North Eastern Railway (Gorakpur)
|
169
|
South East Central Railway (Bilaspur)
|
90
|
Total
|
6567
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
During the submission of the application for the position of RRB Technician, candidates must also pay the prescribed application fee depending on their respective categories.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Refund After CBT
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 400 refunded
|
SC/ST/Ex- Serviceman/ PwBD
|
Rs 250
|
Full refund
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Those candidates who apply for posts of RRB Technicians have to pass through three stages to get selected. Check the stages below.
1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)
2. Document Verification (DV)
3. Medical Examination
Steps to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the RRB Technician and register yourself.
Step 2: Visit the official RRB website and click on the “Technician notification”.
Step 3: Fill the application form with personal information, education qualifications, and category.
Step 4: Upload the scanned photograph, signature, and documents.
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Review and submit the form
Step 7: Download and take a printout for future references
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Photograph Upload Guidelines
Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must upload their scanned signature and photograph in the format provided on the RRB official website. The signature is in JPEG or JPG Format, while the photograph will be a live capture taken through the webcam or phone camera. Check the full specifications below before submitting the application form.
Signature Specification
|
Parameter
|
Requirement
|
File Format
|
JPG or JPEG
|
File Size
|
30 KB to 49 KB
|
Dimensions
|
Minimum 140 x 60 pixels
|
Ink Color
|
Black Ink
Photograph Guidelines
Capture Type: Live Photo capture via webcam or smartphone front camera
Settings: Well-lit room with a plain background
Appearance: Neutral expression, no caps, sunglasses, or headphones.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 FAQs
Q1. What is RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?
Ans: RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 is being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board under CEN No. 02/2026 to fill 6,557 vacancies for Technician Grade I (Signal) and Technician Grade III posts across Indian Railways zones.
Q2. How many vacancies are there in RRB Technician 2026?
Ans: There are 6,557 total vacancies: 323 for Technician Grade I Signal and 6,234 for Technician Grade III.
Q3. What is the last date to apply for RRB Technician 2026?
Ans: Candidates can apply online till 29 July 2026 (11:59 PM). The last date to pay the application fee is 31 July 2026.
Q4. Where can candidates take a mock test for RRB Technician 2026?
Ans: Candidates can start their preparation with the RRB Technician Mock Test available on Jagran Josh. It helps candidates practice CBT-pattern questions, understand the exam format and improve speed and accuracy before the actual exam.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com