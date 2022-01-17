RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 2422 Vacancies in Central Railway, Apply Online from today onwards @rrccr.com

RRC CR Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rrccr.com for 2422 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has released a notification for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2422 slots. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 16 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 January 2022

Last date for submission of application: 16 February 2022

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Central Railway Cluster Name Total Post Mumbai Cluster (MMCT) 1659 Bhusawal Cluster 418 Pune Cluster 152 Nagpur Cluster 114 Solapur Cluster 79

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of a merit list.

Download RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Apply Online

How to apply for RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 February 2022. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given to it. Candidates have to choose only one cluster and within that cluster he can give units in order of preference.

Candidates trying to submit more than one application with different particulars like Name/Father’s name/Community/Photo (face)/ educational and/or technical qualification etc. or with different Email ID/Mobile Number are informed that all such applications will be summarily rejected.

Candidates are also required to upload their signature (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb).

Documents to be uploaded:

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet.

Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet indicating date of birth or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

Consolidated mark sheet for all semesters of the trade-in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

Disability certificate, in case of PWD candidate.

Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of candidates, applied against Ex-Servicemen quota.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Fee - Rs. 100/-