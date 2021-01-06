RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2021 Announced @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2021 at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 16/2018 can download the result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam 2018-21 Result, around 1501 candidates have qualified for TSP area, 301 have qualified for Non TSP Area. All candidates can now check the final list of recommended candidates on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut off marks has already been uploaded at the website.

How and Where to Download RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2018-21?

Visit the official website.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2018-21 flashing on homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2018-21 and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Result 2018-21 PDF

This drive was done to recruit 309 vacancies of Supervisor (Anganwadi Worker). Candidates can download the result directly by clicking on the provided link.