RSMSSB Fireman Result 2022 (Out): Download Cut-Off, PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Fireman Result 2021-22 has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Rajasthan Fireman Selection List PDF From Here.

RSMSSB Fireman Result 2022 Download: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of the Fireman Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO). Candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB Fireman Exam on 29 January 2022, can download Fireman Result by visiting the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Fireman Answer Key Link is given below, for the convenience of the candidates, in this article.

RSMSSB Fireman Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check category-wise cut-off marks through the table below:

Category Cut-Off Marks General Gen 39.6373 Fem 35.6132 WD 24.0078 DV 29.6216 EWS Gen 39.6373 SC Gen 34.3757 Fem 29.7993 ST Gen 33.6901 OBC Gen 36.1996 Fem 33.0491

How to Download RSMSSB Fireman Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB

Step 2: Click on ‘Fireman 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Physical & Practical Test’

Step 3: Download Rajasthan Fireman Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates