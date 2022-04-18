RSMSSB Fireman Result 2022 (Out): Download Cut-Off, PDF @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Fireman Result 2022 Download: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of the Fireman Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO). Candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB Fireman Exam on 29 January 2022, can download Fireman Result by visiting the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB Fireman Cut-Off Marks
The candidates can check category-wise cut-off marks through the table below:
|Category
|Cut-Off Marks
|General
|Gen
|39.6373
|Fem
|35.6132
|WD
|24.0078
|DV
|29.6216
|EWS
|Gen
|39.6373
|SC
|Gen
|34.3757
|Fem
|29.7993
|ST
|Gen
|33.6901
|OBC
|Gen
|36.1996
|Fem
|33.0491
How to Download RSMSSB Fireman Result 2021 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB
Step 2: Click on ‘Fireman 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Physical & Practical Test’
Step 3: Download Rajasthan Fireman Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates