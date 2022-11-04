RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Link Here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the link below.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the admit card for the written exam scheduled to be held on 12 November 2022 and 13 November 2022 from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 02:30P PM to 04:30 PM. Students appearing in the exam can download Rajsthan Forest Guard Admit Card Link through the link provided in this article below:

RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can download can also download the admit cards via WhatsApp through their registered mobile numbers from Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal(WhatsApp Number 9461062046).

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 ?