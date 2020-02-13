RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1054 Junior Engineer (JEN) Posts @rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer Posts. The selection for RSMSSB JE Posts will be done on the basis of Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2020.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online, for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2020, on RSMSSB official website www.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB online applications will start from 04 March 2020 and the last date for submitting RSMSSB Junior Engineer applications is 02 April 2020

A total of 1054 vacancies are available for Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers. More details, on Rajasthan JE Recruitment, such as vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application process are given below in this article.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

RSMSSB JE Online Application



Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 04 March 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 02 April 2020

RSMSSB Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (JE) - 1054 Posts

PWD Department

Civil (Graduate) – 276 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 29 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 6 Posts

Department of Water Resources

Civil (Graduate) – 149 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 307 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 2 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 4 Posts

Public Health Department

Civil (Graduate) – 66 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board

Civil (Graduate) - 59

Civil (Diploma) - 15

Electrical (Graduate) - 4

Electrical (Diploma) - 1

Salary:

Rs. 33800

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB JE Post

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or Diploma in relevant engineering field

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

How to Apply for RSMSSB JE Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website of RSMSSB from 04 March to 02 April 2020.

Application Fee:

Gen/ UR– Rs. 450/-

OBC – Rs. 350/-

SC/ ST – Rs. 250/-

