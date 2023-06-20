RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the notification for the recruitment of 5190 Junior Accountants and 198 Tehsil Revenue Accountants. Students can grab this opportunity by applying and clearing all the stages of selection.

The online application link will be available on June 27, 2023 and the last date for application submission is July 26, 2023. The registration link will be available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB will conduct the exam for the applicants tentatively on September 17, 2023.

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Notification 2023

Candidates can visit the notification PDF link in order to know the eligibility, application process, selection procedure and other details.

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Notification PDF Download Here

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy Overview 2023

Name of the Recruitment Body Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) Advertisement Number 02/2023 Name of the Post Junior Accountants and Tehsil Revenue Accountant Number of Vacancies 5388 RSMSSB Jr Accountant Registration Dates June 27 to July 26, 2023 Mode of Application Online Official Website rsmssb. rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Application Dates 2023

Starting Date of Online Application - June 27, 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 26 July 2023

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Exam Date - 17 September 2023

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy Details

The board has notified a huge number of vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Aspirants can check the vacancy distribution below:

Name of the Post Non Scheduled Area Scheduled Area Total Posts Junior Accountant 4911 279 5190 Tehsil Revenue Accountant 170 28 198

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years

Selection Process for RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023

Shortlisting on the basis of Rajasthan CET-2022 Mains Written Exam Document Verification Medical Examination

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Salary

The candidates will be paid at Level 10

How to Apply for RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and go to 'Recruitment Advertisment'

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' Link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Apply for the posts

Step 5: Take the print out of the application form

Candidates can apply through SSO Login Portal. They are required to use their Rajasthan CET Number for application process

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Application Fee: