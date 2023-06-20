RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the notification for the recruitment of 5190 Junior Accountants and 198 Tehsil Revenue Accountants. Students can grab this opportunity by applying and clearing all the stages of selection.
The online application link will be available on June 27, 2023 and the last date for application submission is July 26, 2023. The registration link will be available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB will conduct the exam for the applicants tentatively on September 17, 2023.
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Notification 2023
Candidates can visit the notification PDF link in order to know the eligibility, application process, selection procedure and other details.
|RSMSSB Jr Accountant Notification PDF
|Download Here
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy Overview 2023
|Name of the Recruitment Body
|Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|Advertisement Number
|
02/2023
|Name of the Post
|Junior Accountants and Tehsil Revenue Accountant
|Number of Vacancies
|
5388
|RSMSSB Jr Accountant Registration Dates
|June 27 to July 26, 2023
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
rsmssb. rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Application Dates 2023
- Starting Date of Online Application - June 27, 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 26 July 2023
- RSMSSB Jr Accountant Exam Date - 17 September 2023
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy Details
The board has notified a huge number of vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Aspirants can check the vacancy distribution below:
|Name of the Post
|Non Scheduled Area
|Scheduled Area
|Total Posts
|Junior Accountant
|4911
|279
|5190
|Tehsil Revenue Accountant
|170
|28
|198
Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years
- Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years
Selection Process for RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023
- Shortlisting on the basis of Rajasthan CET-2022
- Mains Written Exam
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Salary
The candidates will be paid at Level 10
How to Apply for RSMSSB Jr Accountant Vacancy 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and go to 'Recruitment Advertisment'
Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' Link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Apply for the posts
Step 5: Take the print out of the application form
Candidates can apply through SSO Login Portal. They are required to use their Rajasthan CET Number for application process
RSMSSB Jr Accountant Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC / EBC (CL) - Rs. 600/-
- SC/ ST/ OBC/ EBC (NCL)/ PWD - Rs. 400/-