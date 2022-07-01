RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Admit Card 2021(Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the exam Admit Card for the post of VDOand House Keeper on its official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link here.

RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Admit Card 2021 : Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) or RSMSSB has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper. All the candidates who have applied for Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper posts can download their written exam admit card through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that, RSMSSM is set to conduct the Village Development Officer (VDO) Mains and Housekeepr direct recruitment exam on 09 July 2022.

Exam for Village Development Officer (VDO) will be conducted from 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. The written exam for the House Keeper post will be held from 03.00 P.M. to 06.00 P.M.

Candidates can download RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO House Keeper Admit Card 2021