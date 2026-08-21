RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Reporting Time and Exam Day Guidelines

Key Points The RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026 will be held on August 22-23, 2026, filling 3951 posts.

The offline (OMR-based) exam on Aug 22-23, 2026, has morning & afternoon shifts.

Candidates must bring admit card, photo ID, and avoid prohibited electronic items.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the RSSB Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Examination 2026 from August 22 to 23, 2026. The examination will be conducted in offline pen and paper (OMR-based) mode. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3951 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan School Education Department, including 3629 posts for Basic Computer Instructors and 322 posts for Senior Computer Instructors. With the exam approaching candidates appearing for the examination should be aware of the shift timings, reporting time and important exam day instructions to avoid any inconvenience on the test day. Candidates must download their admit cards and check their exam centre details and other important guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket. Read this article to check the important exam day guidelines, shift timings, gate closing time and other details.

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Shift Timing 2026 As per the examination timetable issued by RSSB, the Computer Instructor Exam 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam would be conducted in two shifts across two days for Paper 1 and Paper 2 including morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates should check their exam timings and centre details before appearing for the examination. The important exam day guidelines are also mentioned on the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026. In the table below we have shared the exam shift timings, reporting time and gate closing time. Post Exam Date Paper Shift Exam Timings Reporting Time Closing Time Exam Duration Basic Computer Instructor August 22, 2026 (Saturday) Paper 1 Morning 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Basic Computer Instructor August 22, 2026 (Saturday) Paper 2 Afternoon 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 1:00 PM 2:00 PM 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Senior Computer Instructor August 23, 2026 (Sunday) Paper 1 Morning 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Senior Computer Instructor August 23, 2026 (Sunday) Paper 2 Afternoon 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 1:00 PM 2:00 PM 2 Hours (120 Minutes)

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Day Guidelines 2026 Candidates who will appear for the RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026 should follow all instructions issued by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). They must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit card and carry all the required documents. Check some of the important guidelines below Must Carry a printed copy of the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 to the examination centre.

You must have a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence or Passport for identity verification.

One recent coloured photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Arrive at the examination centre as early as possible before the gate closing time and proceed to the formalities for entry and security.

Fill the OMR sheet with a blue ball point pen.

You have to follow the instructions given by the invigilators and make sure that all details on the OMR answer sheet are filled correctly.

Do not indulge in unfair means or carry any unauthorised material inside the examination hall.