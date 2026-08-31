RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 2005 JE Posts – Direct Link Here
RVUNL is closing the online application process for 2005 vacancies today August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts through the official website. Check the eligibility criteria, application link and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- RVUNL Recruitment 2026 application closes today, August 31, 2026.
- A total of 2,005 vacancies are available for JE I, Jr Accountant, and Jr Assistant.
- Online applications commenced on August 5, 2026, via energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is set to close the online application process today August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for 2,005 vacancies across various posts including Junior Engineer I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant II. The recruitment includes 869 Junior Engineer I vacancies. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work with five Rajasthan power companies: RVUN, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN and JdVVN.
The online application process started on August 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply only through the official website at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who have not yet applied can submit the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 application form through the official recruitment portal. The official notification was released on July 31, 2026 and the last date to apply has been extended to August 31, 2026 until midnight. Applicants can check the direct application link for RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited
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Post
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JE-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II
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Total Vacancies
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2,005
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Advt No.
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RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/02 & RVUN/Rectt.-2026-27/03
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 5, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 31, 2026
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Application Fees
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Selection Process
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Computer Based Test & Document Verification
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Official Website
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energy.rajasthan.gov.in
RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check the detailed condition below.
Educational Qualification
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Junior Engineer-I: Candidates must have B.E/B.Tech or equivalent Engineering degree or Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical or Civil discipline from a recognised university
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Junior Accountant: Candidates must have graduated from a Commerce background. Also they must have a basic computer knowledge.
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Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II: Candidates must have done graduation from a recognized university. Also they must possess Computer typing knowledge in English and Hindi.
Age Limit
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Junior Engineer: The minimum age to apply is 21 years while the maximum age should not exceed 40 years.
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Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II: The minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age should not exceed 40 years.
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Age will be calculated as of January 1, 2027.
Steps to Apply for RVUNL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process for RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026
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Go to the official website of RVUNL at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Click on the link “Apply for Common Recruitment in State Power Companies of Rajasthan”
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Complete the registration using required details.
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Fill the personal and education details.
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Upload document such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format
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Pay the application fees online
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Submit the application form and please save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.