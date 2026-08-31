RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 2005 JE Posts – Direct Link Here

RVUNL Recruitment 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is set to close the online application process today August 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for 2,005 vacancies across various posts including Junior Engineer I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant II. The recruitment includes 869 Junior Engineer I vacancies. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work with five Rajasthan power companies: RVUN, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN and JdVVN.

The online application process started on August 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply only through the official website at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

RVUNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who have not yet applied can submit the RVUNL Recruitment 2026 application form through the official recruitment portal. The official notification was released on July 31, 2026 and the last date to apply has been extended to August 31, 2026 until midnight. Applicants can check the direct application link for RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below.