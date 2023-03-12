SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Scientist C and B Posts, Get Direct Link and Check Details Here

SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the Scientist C and Scientist B posts. Eligible and interested persons can apply from direct link here.

SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the Scientist C and Scientist B posts. Interested applicants can apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2023 through the official website at- https://www.calicut.nielit.in/sameer/

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) is a Research and Development Organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. SAMEER has its headquarters at Mumbai and centers at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.

SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification PDF from the official website or from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download SAMEER Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply

Candidates can apply by following steps given below

Visit the official site at- https://www.calicut.nielit.in/sameer/ On the homepage Click on Link Titled- “Application for the posts of Scientists in SAMEER” Click on Register to apply Fill all the details correctly and submit your application.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply from the direct link given below

Direct Link to apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2023

Application Fees :

CATEGORY APPLICATION FEES SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates 400 General and all others 800

Important Dates:

Events Important Dates Application start date 9 March 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application forms 8 April 2023

SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of Post No. of Vacancy Scientist B 18 Scientist C 3

SAMEER Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria for Scientist C and Scientist B Job

Educational Qualification:

Scientist C: Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognized University.

Scientist B: Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognized University from a recognized University.

Minimum 60% or CGPA 6.2 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the Institute / University.

Age Limit

Scientist B: 30 Years

Scientist C: 35 Years

Relaxation will be granted as per rules.

SELECTION PROCESS :

1) For Post of Scientist-B and Scientist–C : The Direct recruitment to the posts of Scientist B and Scientist C would be done through a three stage process i.e., 1) Written Test / Computer Based Test (CBT), 2) Evaluation of the academic/professional records etc., 3) Technical interview.

The written test / Computer Based Test would be of qualifying nature and will be based on GATE syllabus and pattern. Candidates qualifying the written test with minimum 50% of marks for General, 40% for OBC and 30% for SC/ST, would only be considered eligible for next stage.

For any queries candidates are requested to check official notification.