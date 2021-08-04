ItsPossible: Sanskar Mehta from Bihar wins Scholarship worth Rs 1.34 Crore to join an Elite League of Realists & Innovation Leaders

Sanskar Mehta, a 17-year-old student from Patna, Bihar, has been awarded a scholarship worth Rs. 1.34 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Ithaca College, New York. He shares with us, how he managed to beat all the odds to join an elite league of Realists & Innovation Leaders at one of the Top 100 Colleges in America.

When it comes to dreaming big, very few youngsters may think of walking in the shoes of Robert A. Iger - Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company; but 17-year-old Sanskar Mehta from Bihar, not only dreamt big but also transformed that dream into reality. Backed by his hard work and dedication, Sanskar has been awarded a scholarship worth Rs. 1.34 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Ithaca College, New York – one of the Top 100 colleges in America.

The 1.34 crore scholarship will cover Sanskar’s full tuition expenses for all four years at Ithaca. At age 14, Sanskar was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.

Overcoming the Challenge

Hailing from Bihar – a state where higher education is still considered to be a luxury, it wasn’t easy to achieve this feat. But talent always finds a way to shine through, and so did Sanskar! At the young age of 14, he was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. In 2019, Sanskar was selected for Dexterity’s leadership programme called Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool). Later, he was groomed under Dexterity to College, the organization’s career development programme.

Son of Patna-based small business owner Ajit Kumar and Anjali Mehta, Sanskar will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business at Ithaca College, New York, thanks to his immense hard work and pointed guidance by his mentors at Dex School.

Achievement and The Way Forward

Terming his journey from Patna to New York as a life-changing experience, Sanskar says that “It is truly an honour and a privilege to be accepted at a world-class institution as Ithaca College and secure a prestigious scholarship worth 1.34 crores. Thanking his mentors at Dexterity to College, he adds that he was accepted into 4 US Colleges and received a total of 4 crores in scholarship and all this was possible only because of the guidance and mentorship provided to him. Taking about the way forward, Sanskar says that education is not just a tool to get a high-paying job; instead, he plans to use it as a transformative opportunity to learn and grow as a leader.

Sanskar embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because… after completing his education, Sanskar wants to solve some of the many problems faced by his generation by building better organizations and institutions that uplift people and serve underserved communities around the world.