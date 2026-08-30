SBI Clerk 2026 Last Date to Apply Online Tomorrow at sbi.bank.in for 9124 Vacancies, Get Direct Link to Apply Here
The last date to apply online for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 is tomorrow, August 31, 2026. Check the SBI Clerk Apply Online link, eligibility, application fee, and steps to apply online in the article below.
Key Points
- The SBI Clerk 2026 application process closes on August 31, 2026.
- Online applications for 9124 Junior Associate posts began on August 11, 2026.
- Candidates can download their application form until September 15, 2026.
The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 application process will close tomorrow, August 31, 2026. The State Bank of India (SBI) started the online application process for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) on August 11, 2026. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 should submit their application form on or before August 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their application form at the earliest to avoid any kind of technical issues or payment issues in the last few hours. Through this recruitment process, the State Bank of India will hire for 9124 vacant posts across various branches in India. The total number of vacancies also includes backlog vacancies.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Direct Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 should do so at the earliest, as the last date to apply is tomorrow, August 31, 2026. Candidates can use the direct link given below to apply online for the SBI Clerk hiring process 2026:-
|
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026
SBI Clerk Junior Associate Recruitment Important Dates 2026
As per the official SBI notification, the SBI Clerk 2026 online application started on August 11, 2026 and will close on August 31, 2026. The last date to make the fee payment is also August 31, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their application form till September 15, 2026.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
August 11, 2026
|
Online Application Process Start Date
|
August 11, 2026
|
Online Application Process Close Date
|
August 31, 2026
|
Last Date to Make the Fee Payment
|
August 31, 2026
|
Last Date to Download Application Form
|
September 15, 2026
|
Prelims Exam
|
Expected in September 2026
|
Mains Exam
|
Expected in November 2026
Also check, SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here
Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee for SBI Clerk 2026 Apply Online
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the SBI Clerk Junior Associate Recruitment 2026 must be between 20 and 28 years of age as on April 1, 2026. The age relaxation will be given as per the government-set rules. The candidates should also have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university. To apply online for the SBI Clerk Junior Associate, the candidates will have to pay a certain application fee, which is as follows:-
- For General, OBC, EWS:- Rs.750
- For SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen:- Exempted
Steps to Apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026
Candidates will have to go through the SBI Careers page to apply online for the SBI Clerk recruitment process 2026. Follow the steps given below to apply online for the SBI Clerk recruitment hiring process:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in
- Look for the careers page and click on it.
- Search for the tab named SBI Clerk (Customer Support or Sales) recruitment 2026 and click on the apply online link.
- Click on New Registration and enter the basic details like your name, valid email and contact number and generate a registration ID and password.
- Once the registration ID and password are generated, use them to log in and fill in the application form.
- Upload the required documents such as a scanned photograph, signature, and educational certificates, left thumb impression and the handwritten declaration and pay the application fee.
- Review the application form and submit it. Download the application form for future use.
Also check, SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Tips and Book List Here
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.