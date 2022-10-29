SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Today) @sbi.co.in: JA Prelims Exam from in November

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India will be releasing the Clerk Admit Card today at sbi.co.in. Check Updates Here.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Today): State of Bank (SBI) will conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam in the month of November 2022 across the nation for which the admit card is scheduled to be released on 29 October 2022. However, the dates are not announced on its official website yet. All such candidates who submitted their application can download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by visiting the website of the commission (sbi.co.in), once released.

They need to use their registration number and password/date of birth in order to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card. They need to carry the SBI Admit Card at the mentioned venue. The candidates should also bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on the call letter) and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “acquaint yourself booklet” and call letter.

Those who will report without a photograph pasted on the call letter or without two additional photographs (same as pasted on call letter) will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

SBI Clerk Exam 2022

According to the SBI Clerk Notification, applicants will be given an online Objective type test for 100 marks. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as follows:

English language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

English language - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Each section should be completed in 20 minutes.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer

SBI Clerk Result 2022

After the conduct of the exam, the bank will announce the marks of all the participants on its official website in a month or two.

Those who successfully clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be held tentatively in the month of December 2022/ January 2023 onwards.

This year the bank is filling up 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre