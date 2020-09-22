SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 out @sbi.co.in, Check SBI Junior Associate Provisional Selection list & Marks here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20: State Bank of India (SBI) has now released the provisional waiting list of SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 on its website against non-joining and resignation. All those who appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 can download the provisional list from the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2019-20 was conducted on 10th August 2019 and 20 September 2019 for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI (Advt. No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/03 dated 12.04.2019). The bank has released the 1st Provisional Select List from waiting list against non-joining and resignation marks secured by the Candidate. Candidates can check the marks by entering their registration number and date of birth on the login page.

The bank had announced the SBI Clerk Final Result 2019-20 on 29 October 2019 for appointment to the post of Junior Associate.

How and Where to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20?

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on SBI ClerkMains Result 2019-20 flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The SBI ClerkMains Result 2019-20 will be displayed. Candidates can download and save the SBI ClerkMains Result 2019-20 for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 Marks

Check Provisional List of SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 is provisional. The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS separately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your State.

Candidates can directly SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019-20 by clicking on the above link. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 8904Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre (Regular & Backlog) vacancies. The selection process will consist of an on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language.

What’s Next?

Test of specified opted local language:

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found to be proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

Final selection: will be subject to:-