SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 641 Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification for 641 Vacancies Released @sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the application link, important dates, salary and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is looking to recruit retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and

other PSBs and award staff of SBI for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC), Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC), and Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) on a contractual basis.

Interested persons can apply on the Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers on or before the last date of application.

Important Dates

Staring Date of Application - 18 May 2022

Last Date of Application - 07 June 2022

SBI Vacancy Details 2022

Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - 503

Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - 130

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) - 8

SBI Salary Details 2022

Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS).

Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network.

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) - Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/

AGM(S&P).

Grade/Scale at the time of retirement:

Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - Award staff of SBI/e-ABS. Officers Scale I,II,III and IV

of SBI/ e-ABS /other PSBs

of SBI/ e-ABS /other PSBs Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - Officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS /other PSBs

Support Officer- Officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2022

Retired Bank Persons.

The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

The officer/employee should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60

years

Selection Process for SBI Recruitment 2022

The selection will be based done on the basis of:

Shortlisting Interview Merit list

How to Apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers