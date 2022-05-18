SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 641 Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is looking to recruit retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and
other PSBs and award staff of SBI for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC), Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC), and Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) on a contractual basis.
Interested persons can apply on the Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers on or before the last date of application.
SBI Recruitment Notification Download
SBI Recruitment Online Application Form
Important Dates
- Staring Date of Application - 18 May 2022
- Last Date of Application - 07 June 2022
SBI Vacancy Details 2022
- Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - 503
- Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - 130
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) - 8
SBI Salary Details 2022
- Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS).
- Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network.
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) - Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/
AGM(S&P).
Grade/Scale at the time of retirement:
- Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - Award staff of SBI/e-ABS. Officers Scale I,II,III and IV
of SBI/ e-ABS /other PSBs
- Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - Officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS /other PSBs
- Support Officer- Officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS
Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2022
Retired Bank Persons.
The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.
The officer/employee should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60
years
Selection Process for SBI Recruitment 2022
The selection will be based done on the basis of:
- Shortlisting
- Interview
- Merit list
How to Apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers