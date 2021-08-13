SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online application for various Specialist Cadre Officer Posts such as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor. Interested Candidates possessing relevant educational qualification and other eligibility criteria can apply online SBI Recruitment 2021 through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 13 August and 02 September 2021.
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 13 August 2021
Last Date of Online Application - 02 September 2021
SBI SO Vacancy Details
Specialist Cadre Officer
- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- 36 Posts
- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) - 10 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 4 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - 10 Posts
- Relationship Manager (OMP) - 6 Posts
- Product Manager (OMP) - 1 Posts
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 1 Posts
SBI SO Salary:
- AM - Basic: 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 19.50 lac p.a
- Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - Basic: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
- Relationship Manager (OMP) - Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
- Product Manager (OMP) - Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
SBI SO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks,OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA. 2 Years of work experience for Bachelor's degree and 1 year for Master's degree
- Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical)- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks, OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA.2 Years of work experience for Bachelor's degree and 1 year for Master's degree.
- Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE /UGC with Minimum marks- 60%. Minimum 3 years, post basic qualification experience
- Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University. Minimum 3 Years of Post Qualification experience in Agri Business of Public Sector Banks/ Private Sector Banks/ NBFC, in the capacity of Executive/Supervisory role, as on 01.07.2021.
- Relationship Manager (OMP) - B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.
- Product Manager (OMP) - B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.
SBI SO Age Limit
- AM - 30 years
- Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager - 25 to 35 years
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 60 years
SBI SO Selection Procedure
- AM - The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview.
- AM (Marketing & Communication)and Circle Defence Banking Advisor - The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview
- Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager - The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview
How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
SBI Application fees & Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):
- General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee
- For Circle Defence Banking Advisor - No Fee
