SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

What is SBI SO Fee for General ?

Rs. 750/-

Is there any exam for Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) ?

No, the selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

What is SBI Assistant Manager Age Limit ?

30 years

What is SBI AM Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later.

What is SBI SO Application Last Date ?

2 September 2021

What is the starting date for SBI SO Application Form ?

13 August 2021