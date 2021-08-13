Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online application for various Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on sbi.co.in/careers. Check Details Here

Created On: Aug 13, 2021 12:39 IST
SBI SO Recruitment 2021

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online application for various Specialist Cadre Officer Posts such as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor. Interested Candidates possessing relevant educational qualification and other eligibility criteria can apply online SBI Recruitment 2021 through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 13 August and 02 September 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 August 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 02 September 2021

SBI SO Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer

  1. Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- 36 Posts
  2. Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) - 10 Posts
  3. Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 4 Posts
  4. Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - 10 Posts
  5. Relationship Manager (OMP) - 6 Posts
  6. Product Manager (OMP) - 1 Posts
  7. Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 1 Posts

SBI SO Salary:

  1. AM - Basic: 36000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
  2. Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 19.50 lac p.a
  3. Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - Basic: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
  4. Relationship Manager (OMP) - Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
  5. Product Manager (OMP) - Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks,OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA. 2 Years of work experience for Bachelor's degree and 1 year for Master's degree
  2. Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical)- Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks, OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA.2 Years of work experience for Bachelor's degree and 1 year for Master's degree.
  3. Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE /UGC with Minimum marks- 60%. Minimum 3 years, post basic qualification experience
  4. Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) - MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University. Minimum 3 Years of Post Qualification experience in Agri Business of Public Sector Banks/ Private Sector Banks/ NBFC, in the capacity of Executive/Supervisory role, as on 01.07.2021.
  5. Relationship Manager (OMP) - B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.
  6. Product Manager (OMP) - B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner. Minimum 5 years of total experience as on 01.07.2021.
  7. Circle Defence Banking Advisor - The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.

SBI SO Age Limit

  1. AM - 30 years
  2. Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager - 25 to 35 years
  3. Circle Defence Banking Advisor  - 60 years

SBI SO Selection Procedure

  1. AM  - The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview.
  2. AM (Marketing & Communication)and Circle Defence Banking Advisor - The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview
  3. Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager - The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview

How to Apply for SBI SO  Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

SBI Application fees & Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):

  • General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - No Fee
  • For Circle Defence Banking Advisor - No Fee

SBI Assistant Manager Engineer Notification Download

SBI Assistant Manager Engineer Online Application Link

SBI Assistant Manager Marketing & Communication Notification Download

SBI Assistant Manager Marketing & Communication Online Application Link

SBI Manager Notification Download

SBI Manager Online Application Link

SBI Circle Defence Banking Advisor Notification Download

SBI CDBA Online Application Link

 

FAQ

What is SBI SO Fee for General ?

Rs. 750/-

Is there any exam for Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) ?

No, the selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

What is SBI Assistant Manager Age Limit ?

30 years

What is SBI AM Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later.

What is SBI SO Application Last Date ?

2 September 2021

What is the starting date for SBI SO Application Form ?

13 August 2021

