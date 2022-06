SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Risk Specialist Posts @sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring Risk Specialists. Candidates can check the vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has published a notice for recruitment of Risk Specialist under Specialist Cadre Officier. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SBI Recruitment 2022 latest by 16 June 2022 on sbi.co.in. : Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 16 June 2022

SBI SO Vacancy Details

Risk Specialist Sector - 5

Risk Specialist Sector - 2

Risk Specialist Credit - 1

Risk Specialist Climate Risk - 1

Risk Specialist IND AS - 3

Risk Specialist Market Risk - 2

Eligibility Criteria for SBI SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Educational Qualification:

Risk Specialist Sector - Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or iv. M.Sc. (Statistics).

Risk Specialist Credit - Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or iv. M.Sc. (Statistics).

Risk Specialist Climate Risk - Minimum Post Graduate/Master’s degree in Environmental Management or Environmental Sciences or Climate Change or Climate Finance or Disaster Management or Natural Resource Management or Geography or Urban Planning or Agriculture Sciences from a recognised university with first class or equivalent with a consistently good academic record throughout.

Risk Specialist IND AS - Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or iv. M.Sc. (Statistics).

Risk Specialist Market Risk - Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or iv. M.Sc. (Statistics).

Experience:

Risk Specialist Sector MMGS 2 - Minimum 2 years of experience

Risk Specialist Sector MMGS 3 - Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Risk Specialist Credit - Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Risk Specialist Climate Risk - Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Risk Specialist IND AS - Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Risk Specialist Market Risk - Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Salary:

MMGS-II - Rs. (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

MMGS-III - Rs. (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.