SCCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Management Trainee (MT) Posts

SCCL Recruitment 2020: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainee (MT) Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SCCL official website from 04 March to 14 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 01/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 04 March 2020
- Last Date of Application - 14 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM
SCCL Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 42
- Management Trainee (F & A) - 20
- Management Trainee (Personnel) - 18
- Management Trainee (Legal) - 04
Eligibility Criteria for SCCL MT Jobs 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Management Trainee (F & A) - CA/ ICWA/ CMA
- Management Trainee (Personnel) - Graduates with at least two years full-time post graduate degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Programme in Management with specialisation in HR/Industrial Relations & Personnel Management or MHRD or MBA Specialisation with hr (major) or Master of Social Work with Specialisation in HR from recognised indian university/institutes with minimum 60% marks
- Management Trainee (Legal) - Graduate in Law of 3 years/5 years duration from a recognised university/institute with minimum of 60% marks
Age Limit:
30 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for SCCL
Selection will be done on the basis of written test only
How to Apply for SCCL MT Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting http://www.scclmines.com and clicking on “careers” link available on homepage. Submission of Online applications will start from 04 March at 12.00 Noon onwards. SCCL ONLINE Application can be submitted upto 5.00 PM on 14 March 2020
Application Fee:
Rs.200/-
SCCL Recruitment Notification PDF