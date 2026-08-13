School Assembly News Headlines (August 14, 2026): PM Modi to Launch Multiple Projects, BCCI Confirms T20, GATE Registration 2027 Extended & Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 14, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 14, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- President Murmu confers Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards to over 100 artists
- PM Modi to launch multiple projects including two new Delhi Metro corridors in national capital today
- Several Union Ministers participate in Har Ghar Tiran campaign by hoisting Tricolour
- National Biodiversity Authority releases over Rs 15 crore in ABS proceeds from mustard genetic resources
- Rajya Sabha takes up Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage
- Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued under revised rules by previous state govt
- Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrives in New Delhi on two-day visit to India
- Monsoon Session of Parliament to conclude today
- HM Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar on her death anniversary
- Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny
- IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today
- BCCI confirms India vs Afghanistan T20 International series in September
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Britain not equipped to deal fifth heat wave with mercury rising to 38 degrees Celsius
- Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti arrives in New Delhi on two-day visit to India
- BCCI confirms India vs Afghanistan T20 International series in September
- Thailand: Education Ministry plans to elevate schools’ safety after fatal shooting
- PM Modi says, BRICS, under India’s Chairmanship, will work together to build a more inclusive world order
- Israel sends more troops to West Bank village besieged by Jewish settlers
- Red Fort attack ‘officially attributed’ to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent: UNSC sanctions report
- Putin says Russia will start seizing European vessels if its ships targeted
- Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
- Navy Chief Swaminathan meets Mauritius PM, discusses ways to boost maritime security ties
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open
- PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa
- Brandon Nakashima and Ben Shelton reach Canadian Open final in Montreal
- BCCI confirms India vs Afghanistan T20 International series in September
- Commonwealth Fencing: India get 3 gold, one silver and one bronze across various individual events
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Domestic indices end with modest gain
- India’s total exports rise 13.31% to USD 80.14 bn in July 2026
- India’s auto industry records strongest-ever July sales, PV segment grows 34.3%
- Mutual fund industry AUM rises 13.8% over year; equity funds see strong July inflows
- Oil prices climb again, as global stocks gain
- Markets end mixed amid geopolitical uncertainty; Sensex up nearly 114 pts, Nifty ends below 24,400
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- GATE Registration 2027 Dates Revised, Applications to Begin August 27, 2026
- UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Extended Till August 14
- Agriculture Scholarships 2026: NSP Announces ₹21.35 Crore Scholarships for Agriculture Students
- Karnataka DCET 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Seat Matrix Released
- DU BTech Admission 2026: Schedule Released For Mid Entry, Spot Round 2 of Ward And CW Quota
- CSAB DASA Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced at csab.nic.in; Direct Link & Steps to Download Allotment Letter
- IIT Madras Fellowship 2026: Check Eligibility, Stipend and How to Apply
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.