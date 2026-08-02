School Assembly News Headlines (August 3, 2026): National Defense & BRICS Meeting, Commonwealth Games 2026, NEET UG 2026 Guidelines and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 3, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible. Including National, International, Sports, Business and Education news, along with the thought of the day. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- 4th Tri-Services Future Warfare Course to begin in New Delhi on August 3
- India to host BRICS meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices in Lucknow
- President Murmu flags off PBG Soldierathon, honours armed forces
- National Biodiversity Authority releases Rs 8.22 crore to rice research institutions, states under benefit-sharing mechanism
- NCC organises Cyclothon 2026 to mark 79 years of India’s Independence
- India’s coal production rises 7.51% in July, dispatch surges 17.34%
- President Murmu to grace 12th National Handloom Day celebrations on August 7
- NHAI introduces barrier-free tolling at Shahjahanpur Plaza on Delhi–Jaipur Highway
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India to host BRICS meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices in Lucknow
- Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal
- India, Rwanda Hold First Joint Trade Committee Meeting to Boost Trade and Investment Ties
- Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control: WHO
- Documentation for Chinese nationals applying for Indian visas would be simplified: Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami
- Wildfire sweeps across northwest Spokane in Eastern Washington
- Leading human rights organisation says several Baloch civilians allegedly taken into custody
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Jasprit Bumrah to Miss India’s Two-Test Tour of Sri Lanka
- India enters the final day of Commonwealth Games with 4th place in medal tally, including 13 gold
- Nguyen Thuy Linh vs Tanvi Sharma | Taking every opportunity to attack
- Farmer's Son Praveen Chithravel Beats Cold to Win Commonwealth Games Silver
- 25 Sixes, 13 Fours: Abhishek Sharma Sets Internet On Fire With 233 Off 91 In Local Match
- 4.5 Years After His Last ODI, India Pacer Backed For 2027 World Cup: 'We Will Need Him'
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- NSE to introduce new method for closing price discovery through Closing Auction Session from tomorrow
- Passenger vehicle sales hit top gear as July dispatches jump 33%; Maruti, Hyundai set records
- Will Nifty, Sensex extend gains on Monday? 6 factors which will drive D-Street action this week
- Saving The Yen: Why Is US Backing Japan's Currency Rescue Mission?
- Markets roar back: Top 10 firms add Rs 2.5 lakh cr in a week; Bajaj Finance leads gains
- Domestic valuation, AI, geopolitics reasons for FPIs pulling out, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Raamdeo Agrawal
- ITC posts 24% revenue growth in Q1, profit declines 17.5%
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- MCC Releases NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Check Major Changes Here
- After NEET row, NTA floats Rs 7.5-crore tender for 24x7 security of exam papers
- Higher education bill raises IIT autonomy concerns over proposed Viksit Bharat commission
- Mumbai's TISS postpones convocation with CJI Surya Kant as chief guest
- Bhupender Yadav Addresses Convocation of 2024 Indian Forest Service Batch at IGNFA
- Telangana students trail national average in key learning competencies: NITI Aayog
Thought of the Day
"Courage to try is more important than winning or losing." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that it is better to take risks and putting yourself out there, even if you don't succeed. The act of trying itself builds character and resilience, and the learning experience can be valuable even in defeat.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.