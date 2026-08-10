School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 11, 2026): Top National, International, Sports, Economy, Science & Technology, and Education News
School Assembly News Headlines for 11 August 2026: Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines for August 11, 2026, including national, international, sports, business, science, technology, and education updates for students and teachers.
Students are kept informed about recent happenings both in their country and the world through school assemblies. The headlines of the School Assembly dated August 11, 2026, bring together all the major news of the country and that of the world, including news regarding sports, business, science and technology, and education, thus increasing the knowledge of the students.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
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Lok Sabha Adopts Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 Amidst Opposition Widespread Protest.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks on Success of Asiatic Lion Charcterization on World Lion Day.
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Jharkhand Government Givesin to Protests by Students and Counters Three Competitive Exams.
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Uttar Pradesh police Arrest a Government Clerk in Hardoi Following a case of Assault Against a Primary Teacher.
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Dispute within AIADMK Grows Exponentially as Top Leaders Speak against Edappadi K. Palaniswamy for Election Defeat.
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Indian Navy Joins Hands with US Navy to Initiate Explosive Ordnance Disposal Joint Exercise 2026 in Kochi.
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Official Reports Indicate a 50% Decline in Employment Numbers due to New VB-G RAM G Scheme.
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Death Toll From Heavy Monsoon Flooding in Assam Hits 100 as Rescue Operation Progresses.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
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Iran Calls on US to Lift Sanctions and Pay War Damages Before Allowing the Strait of Hormuz to Open.
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US Central Command Diverts 55 Cargo Vessels in the Gulf of Oman.
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Peace Mediator Squeeze Nickolay Mladenov Announces that Israel Will Withdraw Forces from Gaza Following Verification of Disarmament.
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Syria and Russia Conclude Agreement on Restructuring Russian Training Center in Khmeimim.
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Peru Foreign Ministry Reports that 11 Peruvians Lost Lives in Russia-Ukraine Conflict and 114 are Missing.
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Picks Former IRGC Officer Mohsen Rezaee as National Security Council Secretary.
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Greenland Government Places the USA Oil Company on Notice Over Illegal Drilling Operations.
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South Africa: Police Launch Large Investigation into Mass Homicide Following 11 Killed in Shootings in the Area of Cape Town.
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Houthi Rebels Conduct New Scud and Drone Strikes on the City of Mokha in Yemen.
Business & Economy News Headlines for School Assembly
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Brent crude oil prices surpass 84 US dollars per barrel amid tensions in the Middle East
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The amount collected through government import duties amounts to ₹10,463 Crore in May 2020.
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The US Senate passes the Russia Sanctions Bill, placing 100% import duties on several oil-importing nations.
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The Ministry of Finance reiterates that sending money through UPI is absolutely free of cost for Indian users.
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Turkey airport passenger count reaches a whopping 139 million in 2026's first 7 months.
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India received investment commitments of more than ₹26 trillion, mainly due to investments from AI data centers and nuclear power plants.
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The Indian stock market index is trading near 24,700 before inflation data is announced.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
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Indian Shuttler Ashmita Chaliha Wins First BWF Title at Korea Masters 2026.
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Indian Athletes Basant Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan Make History at U20 World Championships by Winning Medals.
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Sarfaraz Khan Comes in Place of Injured Sai Sudharsan in the Indian Test Team for Sri Lanka.
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Indian Weightlifter Maharajan Arumugapandian Wins Silver at Asian Junior Championships.
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Indian Winners at 2026 Commonwealth Games.
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Indian Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Praises Warm-Up Match Performance Ahead of the Galle Test.
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Football World Pays Tribute to Jorge Messi after Private Funeral Attended by Family.
Science & Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
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Researchers from Germany succeed in creation of sponge polymer that collects drinking water from humidity in the air.
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Marine archaeologists find ancient Roman shipwreck from the 2nd century BC off the coast of Sicily.
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Turkiye Bayraktar TB2 UAV is used to help firefighters in Albania who try to cope with a forest fire in the area of Kruja.
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UK announces program providing GB£175 million funding for zero-emission vehicle initiatives.
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United States Navy and Indian military forces show their innovative explosive ordnance disposal technologies.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
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Information by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding reforms in the National Testing Agency is discussed with the authorities.
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The Jharkhand Government has cancelled the exam of 14th JPSC after having discussions with the distressed students.
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The institutes of higher education are switching over to online mode of education in various regions of Western Uttar Pradesh.
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The education research shows the essence of direct skill development benefits in the career of youth.
Thought of the Day
"Education is not the filling of a pailbut the lighting of a fire." - Socrates
Authentic education consists not merely of passively receiving information or of just going through a standard educational program. The philosophy of education states that learning is an active pursuit.
It is the educator's task to stimulate a learner's curiosity, ability for critical thinking and independent investigations.Only when a person is induced to ask questions can the whole concept of education change into a method of lifelong personal growth and development.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com