Today’s School Assembly Headlines (27 June): Wrestler Protest, Monsoon, Ukraine Crisis, PM Modi,  

Today's News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of comprehensive news headlines for the morning assembly here from all major sections like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is custom in every school and sets the tone for the day. All students are required to attend the assembly each morning, and this is usually the first activity they perform in school.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school. Some focus on prayers and disciplinary activities, while other schools organize roleplay and speeches.

Usually, one or two students read out the major news headline in the English language. However, Hindi is also used to recite the headlines on some days.

Students and parents prepare meticulously for the assembly headlines. Today, we’re here to ease your burden. You can check out the detailed school assembly headlines for today, June 27, in the English language here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly

1. ‘What’s happening in India’, Narendra Modi asked BJP chief JP Nadda after returning from foreign visits to the US and Egypt.

2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Barack Obama after his minority rights remarks during PM Modi’s US Visit. Sitharaman slammed Obama for bombing six Muslim countries during his tenure.

3. Nitin Gadkari plans to introduce cars that run on ethanol in the Indian markets.

4. Heavy rain continues in many parts of India. Commuters suffer long traffic jams on the Chandigardh-Manali highway due to landslides.

5. Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat announce a break from social media. Wrestlers call off protest after IOA granted exemption from trials, but say they will continue fighting in the court.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Russia’s Army leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation for mutiny and threatening national interest in Ukraine.

2. Pakistan was forced to take extreme measures to secure a $1.1 billion IMF bailout.

3. UK-India week started in London with Young Leaders Forum.

4. Elon Musk plans to launch Starlink internet satellite service in India, but experts fear he’ll face tough competition from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.

5. Australia pledges $74 million aid package for Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Germany’s lkay Gundogan was signed by Barcelona after Manchester City's exit.

2. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the second ODI bowler to record three straight 5-wicket hauls.

3. Indian suffer a 1-4 loss to the Netherlands in FIH Pro League.

4. Umesh Yadav injured ahead of the West Indies tour. Rinku Singh is likely to join T20I squad.

Important Days

Hellen Keller Day (United States)

Industrial Workers Of The World Day

Thought of Day

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” – Robert Louis Stevenson