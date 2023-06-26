Today’s School Assembly Headlines (26 June): Narendra Modi in Egypt, Monsoon, Titanic Submarine and Other News in English

Today's News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of comprehensive news headlines for the morning assembly here from all major sections like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more.

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a tradition in every school and sets the tone for the day. All students are expected to attend the assembly each morning, and this is usually the first activity they do in school.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school. Some focus on prayers and disciplinary activities, while other schools organize skits and debates. However, one thing that remains common in all school assemblies is reading the news headlines.

The news is mostly of the preceding day but can also include any major happenings of the current day as well. Students and parents judiciously prepare the assembly headline speech as it’s what most teachers look forward to listening to and give the most weightage.

As per the norm, one or two students read out the major news headlines, preferably in English. On certain days, Hindi is also utilised to recite the headlines. You can check out the detailed school assembly headlines for today, June 26, in the English language here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly

PM Modi concluded his visit to Egypt. He met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship between the nations to a “Strategic Partnership.”

Monsoon arrived in India early, with Mumbai and Delhi experiencing heavy rainfall.

Flash floods halt movement in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Landslides and rainfall close down the national highway in Mandi.

India’s first psychiatric surgery to treat depression was performed in Mumbai on an Australian patient.

Internet ban extended till June 30 in Manipur due to violence and clashes. The government actively trying to resolve conflict.

Indian wrestlers call off protest against WFI chief. They will fight in the court rather than hit the streets again.

Google and Amazon announce major investments in India after meeting with PM Modi in the US. Amazon is set to invest $15 billion in the next 7 years, creating 20 lakh jobs.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

All aboard the Titanic submarine were pronounced dead after the catastrophic implosion. US Coast Guard set to lead the investigation.

Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia and will be performed by 20 lakh pilgrims today.

Wagner mutiny threatens Russian interests in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin promises “harsh” punishment for leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif met the IMF director in a last-ditch effort to secure a $1.1 billion bailout.

India moves up 8 places to 127 in WEF Global Gender Gap Report.

Anti-corruption body CIAA in Nepal takes over Pashupatinath Temple and bans devotees from entering till the probe is completed over reports of missing gold.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India defeated Nepal 2-0 to advance to the 2023 SAFF Championship semifinals.

Cricketer Suresh Raina opened a restaurant in Amsterdam.

In light of India’s WTC defeat against Australia, Sunil Gavaskar slammed the selector for dropping Cheteshwar Pujara.

On June 25, 1983, India defeated West Indies to win the Cricket World Cup. The 40 years of the achievement were remembered by cricketers and fans.

Important Days

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Thought of Day

"The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot."

— Michael Altshuler