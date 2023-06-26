International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023: Drug and Its Effects on Students

World Drug Day: Read this article to understand what is a drug, drug abuse, and illicit trafficking and how it relates to students. Get updates on drug helpline numbers for immediate assistance.

Drug addiction in students: We are living in the 21st century where people are more directed to have a high standard of living. This is one of the root causes of competition. The work type is now more mental than physical, which leads to psychological tiredness. To bypass the stress caused by work, relationships, family, and friends, people take the help of drugs which are available in the market in different forms. If we narrow it down to students, they also face mental stress due to studies, physical appearance, career, and many more. Often, these factors guide them to take drugs. The short-term mental relief induced by drug consumption leads to addiction in teenage students, which is harmful to their physical, psychological, and social development. Read this article to know more about this.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

On December 7, 1987, the General Assembly of the UN declared 26 June to be the International Day against Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking. The thought was to make this a symbol of commitment to preventing drug addiction and making a world free from it. People, communities and organisations support this initiative all over the world and put their thoughts and efforts in the same direction. To know more read about International Day against Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking published by the United Nations.

To know the use of illicit drug usage globally check the image below. The people of the age group 15-64 were studied. This shows that even at a young age (15-25) people were using illicit drugs.

What is a Drug?

A drug is a chemical substance that has physiological effects. Drugs are typically used for medical purposes but their repeated consumption or overdose leads to adverse and long-term side effects.

What is Drug Abuse?

The excessive, inappropriate, or harmful use of drugs is called drug abuse. This leads to the physical, psychological and social degrading of an individual.

What is Illicit trafficking?

Illicit trafficking is defined as the illegal trade, transportation, or distribution of goods that can be a drug or any other material. This leads to corruption, public health manipulation, and increase crime and violence.

Difference Between Drug Abuse and Substance Abuse

Drug abuse and substance abuse can be used interchangeably as they define the illegal consumption of substances. But, if define their specificity in terms of usage, drug abuse is majorly used when we talk about the illegal and unprescribed usage of drugs or medications. Whereas, substance abuse is a broader term.

Drug Abuse in Students

As per the report by American Addiction Centers, senior students tend to use drugs to improve their performance, as a part of their lifestyle, to overcome mental and physical stress, etc. Marijuana, MDMA (ecstasy), LSD, and other psychedelic or hallucinogenic drugs, Stimulant medications, Cocaine, Painkillers and opioids are some of the categories of drugs students abuse most. According to Campus Drug Prevention if this habit in students is not taken care of it may lead to serious consequences which will hamper the overall health of future generations and society due to the effects of drugs.

Drug Abuse Statistics: High School Students (US-2017)

Student Age Group: 10-24

29.8% Reported current alcohol use 19.8% Reported current marijuana use 14.0% Consumed painkillers without a prescription 8.8% Smoked cigarettes 13.2% Used an electronic vapour

The data is taken from the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drug Helpline numbers

India De-addiction Helpline 1800-11-0031 U.S. Department of Health & Human Services 1-844-289-0879 National Health Services of England and Wales 0300 123 6600

Effects of Drugs Abuse on Students

The effects of drugs on students can vary depending on the type of drug used, the frequency and duration of use, the individual's overall health and susceptibility, and various other factors. Generally speaking, drug use among students can have significant negative impacts on their academic performance, physical and mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. Here are some specific effects associated with drug use among students:

1. Academic Performance: Drug use can impair cognitive abilities, attention span, memory, and learning capabilities, leading to a decline in academic performance. Students may struggle to concentrate, retain information, and perform well on exams or assignments.

2. Health Issues: Different drugs can have various health consequences. For example, stimulants like amphetamines can increase heart rate and blood pressure, leading to cardiovascular problems. Marijuana use can affect short-term memory and cognitive function. The use of abusive substances can result in addiction, organ damage, and other severe health issues.

3. Mental Health Problems: Drug use can contribute to the development or exacerbation of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, and mood swings. Substance abuse may provide temporary relief from negative emotions, but can ultimately worsen mental health conditions.

4. Social and Relationship Difficulties: Drug use can strain relationships with friends, family, and romantic partners. Students who engage in drug use may isolate themselves, experience conflicts, or face difficulties in maintaining healthy connections with others.

5. Legal Consequences: Depending on the substance and local laws, drug use or possession can result in legal issues. Criminal charges or encounters with law enforcement can have long-lasting consequences, affecting future educational and career opportunities.

6. Financial Burden: Drug use can be expensive, and students who develop drug dependency may face financial difficulties. The cost of obtaining drugs can strain personal finances and lead to issues such as debt or an increased likelihood of engaging in illegal or risky activities to sustain their drug habit.

7. Risks and Dangers: Drug use, particularly when combined with alcohol or other substances, can increase the likelihood of engaging in risky behaviours such as unprotected sex, drink-driving or participating in dangerous activities. These actions can lead to accidents, injuries, or unintended health consequences.

Tips for Teachers and Parents to Prevent Drug Abuse in Students

Know the needs and mental status of students

Studies, family, friends, and society may impact students mentally. This may direct them to take the path of illegal drugs due to stress and depression. In such cases, seniors need to observe their behaviour and notice signs like overeating, oversleeping, aggression, etc. These can be the signs of depression that may lead to drug abuse.

Guide them to the right path

Student life is full of adventures and hormonal rush. Such an exciting journey may take different turns based on the guidance. This is the responsibility of teachers, parents, and seniors to guide young students toward the right track and talk to them openly regarding the wrong habits and their harmful effects.

Having a conversation

Parents generally avoid having an open conversation with their kids as they're afraid of intervening in their personal zone. But sometimes having deep conversations is important to reveal what is going on in the young mind and what it may lead to.

Avoid stressful situations

Having a conversation is good, but you should be careful while having such conversations as it may put stress on young minds due to your over-expectations. Teachers should plan tasks that they want to assign to the students and avoid overburdening students with unnecessary stuff.

Tips for Students to Prevent Drug Abuse

Students should avoid peer pressure and temptation

Students should resist peer pressure and temptation, as succumbing to negative influences can lead to detrimental consequences. Degrading academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being are some of the consequences that may lead students toward the path of drug consumption.

Ask for help

If you ever feel lonely or stressed for any reason, the best thing to do is talk to someone who is close to you. If anyone is not available, then go outside and have a walk, eat ice cream or something which you like. This will divert your mind and give you a sense of relaxation. Students can also call on the helpline numbers provided above in this article to get help related to drug consumption.

Exercise daily

It is scientifically proven that people who exercise daily are less prone to any kind of stress or addiction. To avoid any kind of psychological stress, add 20–30 minutes of meditation to your daily routine. If not meditation, then join a gym or do basic exercises. This will boost happy hormones in your body.

Eat healthy

A healthy stomach is the path to a healthy body and mind. Thus, students should avoid eating unhealthy meals like fast food.

