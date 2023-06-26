International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Every year June 26 is observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day. The day aims to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. Also, the UN Office Of Drugs and Crime publishes the World Drug Report, which is a compilation of important facts and figures gathered from reliable sources using a scientific methodology, annually on this day.

More than 39M people around the world suffer from drug use disorders - yet, only 1 in 8 of them are in treatment.



On Monday’s #WorldDrugDay, @UNODC stresses the importance of prevention & prioritizing the wellbeing of people & communities everywhere. https://t.co/bi45TaBQzA pic.twitter.com/JO4TwQGmhZ — United Nations (@UN) June 25, 2023

Imprisonment should not be the response to drug use. Let's promote community-based treatment and services as effective alternatives to conviction or punishment.



Let’s prioritize recovery and rehabilitation to support those in need.#WorldDrugDay pic.twitter.com/PB2OIJLd2t — UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) June 25, 2023

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Theme

The official theme to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2023 is ‘People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.’ The purpose of this year's campaign is to increase public awareness of the significance of treating drug users with respect and empathy, giving voluntary, evidence-based services to everyone, providing alternatives to punishment, placing a high priority on prevention, and acting with compassion. Also, it emphasises the importance of using respectful language and fostering non-judgmental attitudes in order to combat stigma and discrimination towards drug users.

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: History

According to United Nations, by resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

This international observance, which is supported every year by people, communities, and different organisations around the world, strives to increase public awareness of the serious issue that illicit drugs pose to society.

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Significance

The objective of World Drugs Day is to increase public awareness of drug usage, its effects on people and communities, and the importance of effective prevention and treatment. It strives to fight drug addiction, enhance public health, and build a drug-free society for upcoming generations through fostering education, advocacy, and global collaboration.

As per UN, this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023 is a call to:

Raise awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on people who use drugs and their families.

Raise awareness about the AIDS and hepatitis epidemics among people who use drugs and expand and strengthen HIV and hepatitis prevention programmes.

Promote evidence-based, voluntary services for all people who use drugs.

Educate about drug use disorders, available treatments and the importance of early intervention and support.

Advocate for alternatives to imprisonment for drug-related crimes, such as community-based treatment and services.

Combat stigma and discrimination by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

Empower young people and communities to prevent drug use and addiction.

The world drug problem is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recognizes the importance of taking a people-centred approach to drug policies, with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices.

Source: UNODC