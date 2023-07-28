Interesting Projects on International Tiger Day for School Students

International Tiger Day School Project Ideas: This article presents interesting school project ideas for students on the occasion of International Tiger Day. These projects can be easily made using basic raw materials that are easily available at homes. Also look at interesting tiger facts for kids, here.

International Tiger Day 2023: International Tiger Day is observed worldwide on 29th July. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the conservation of tigers. These wild cats are the most important part of our ecosystem. For those who don’t know, our ecosystem functions with tigers. The balance in the ecosystem cycle is maintained by tigers. But, poaching and illegal hunting of this animal have made it an endangered species. In ancient times, the tiger's skins, bones, and teeth were used in making decorative pieces, carpets, utensils, and so on. But this continues even today in some but very rare parts of our world.

On this International Tiger Day, schools can look for some innovative ways of teaching students about the importance of tigers. Here, we have listed down a few school project ideas for students to celebrate International Tiger Day with great enthusiasm and learning. Find the list below.

Before you hop onto the school project ideas, let’s first know some interesting facts about tigers. They are not just important animals, they are fun animals with lots of secrets. Let’s unleash some of their secrets here.

Interesting Tiger facts for kids

Tigers have fake eyes at the back of their ears. This white spot is used to scare other animals.

There are a total of 9 species of tigers. Among them, 6 are endangered and 3 have become extinct.

Siberian Tigers are the biggest tigers among their species.

Each tiger has unique stripes on their body, just like human fingerprints. No two tigers can be identical just like humans.

Tigers can eat 23 Kgs of meat in a day.

The average life of a tiger is 25 years.

Tigers love water. They are great swimmers.

Tigers love hunting at night. They are called nocturnal animals.

Tigers mimic the calls of other animals for preying.

Tiger cubs are born blind

International Tiger Day Schools Projects for Students

1. Drawing Competition- Students will have to draw tigers on A4-sized sheets and submit them to the respected teacher. The best drawing will get a chance to appear on the Notice Board of the school.

2. Face mask Competition- In this project, students will have to make a tiger mask and bring it to the school. The mask should be handmade from basic raw materials such as colorful sheets, fevicol, thread, etc. The most attractive and creative mask would be awarded.

3. Designing Tiger Habitat- As a part of this project, students can be asked to show the habitat of tigers in a carton box, wooden tray, or any other easily available base. The best showcase of the tiger’s habitat will be awarded and used during school exhibitions.

4. Save Tiger Poster Making Competition- Students will have to draw posters with the theme of saving tigers. The poster should be impactful, it should make the viewer pause and think about saving tigers. The most influential, attractive, and meaningful poster would be awarded with a price.

5. Monologue Competition on Saving Tigers- Students can prepare a short monologue on saving tigers and deliver it on the day of the celebration of International Tiger Day. The best act would be priced.

6. Popsicle Sticks Tiger Competition- In this project, students will have to make something related to tigers with the help of popsicle sticks. Students can showcase their creativity and make it look as attractive as possible.

7. Tiger Make-up Competition- Students should be asked to come to school with tiger makeup on their faces. The best make-up would grab the first spot and some prices.

8. Poem Reciting Competition- Here, students can use their creativity, thinking power, and writing skills to write a poem on the conservation/importance of tigers. The best poem would be awarded with some lovely prizes.

Tigers are in desperate need of protection. The Tiger situation is very critical in the world now. Different initiatives are being undertaken by our nations and global agencies to protect tigers and grow their numbers. Be a helping hand in the process of tiger conservation by spreading awareness about the importance of tigers and the dire need to protect them.