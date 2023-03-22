SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Check the detailed syllabus for SEBI Grade A Examination along with the exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2023: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducts the SEBI Grade A Recruitment for the selection of eligible candidates as Grade A Assistant Manager in the General stream, Legal stream, Information Technology stream, Research stream, and Official Language stream.

SEBI shall soon release the official notification for the recruitment of SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023. It is expected that the official SEBI Grade A notification will be released in March/April tentatively.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament with the objective to protect the interests of investors in securities and promote the development and regulation of the securities market. Every year, the SEBI invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream

The SEBI Grade A is a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview).

In this article, we have shared the detailed SEBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with the best books and preparation tips for candidates to crack SEBI Grade A exam in first attempt.

Conducting Body Securities and Exchange Board of India Exam Name SEBI Grade A 2023 Post Name Grade A (Assistant Manager) Mode of Exam Online Marking Scheme 1 Mark for the correct answer and a negative marking for ¼th mark for the wrong answer Selection Process Phase-I Online Examination, Phase-II Online Examination, and Phase-III Interview Round

SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2023

Candidates can check below the SEBI Grade A 2023 Syllabus for:

(i) English Writing Skills (Descriptive Test) (For All Streams) Syllabus for Paper 1 of Phase II,

(ii) General Stream (Commerce, Accountancy, Finance, Management, Costing, Companies Act and Economics) Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II,

(iii) Legal Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II,

(iv) Information Technology Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II,

(v) Official Language Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

(vI) Research stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II.

English Writing Skills (For All Streams) Syllabus for Paper 1 of Phase II

The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic including precis writing/ essay writing/ comprehension.

General Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II (Common Syllabus for both Phases) Commerce & Accountancy a) Accounting as a financial information system, b) Accounting Standards with specific reference to Accounting for Depreciation, Inventories, Revenue Recognition, Fixed Assets, Foreign Exchange Transactions, Investments. c) Cash Flow Statement, Fund flow statement, Financial statement analysis; Ratio analysis, d) Accounting for Share Capital Transactions including Bonus Shares, Right Shares. e) Employees Stock Option and Buy-Back of Securities. f) Preparation and Presentation of Company Final Accounts. Management a) Management: its nature and scope; The Management Processes; Planning, Organization, Staffing, Directing and Controlling; b) The Role of a Manager in an Organization. Leadership: The Tasks of a Leader; c) Leadership Styles; Leadership Theories; A successful Leader versus an effective Leader. d) Human Resource Development: Concept of HRD; Goals of HRD; e) Motivation, Morale and Incentives: Theories of Motivation; How Managers Motivate; Concept of Morale; Factors determining morale; Role of Incentives in Building up Morale. f) Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology. Finance 1. Financial System a) Role and Functions of Regulatory bodies in the Financial Sector. 2. Financial Markets a) Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments. 3. General Topics a) Basics of Derivatives: Forward, Futures and Swap b) Recent Developments in the Financial Sector c) Financial Inclusion- use of technology d) Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership e) Direct and Indirect taxes; Non-tax sources of Revenue, GST, Finance Commission, Fiscal Policy, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM), f) Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends. Costing 1. Overview of Cost and Management Accounting - Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting, Objectives and Scope of Cost and Management Accounting. 2. Methods of Costing - Single Output/ Unit Costing, Job Costing, Batch Costing, Contract Costing, Process/ Operation Costing, Costing of Service Sectors. 3. Basics of Cost Control and Analysis - (i) Standard Costing, (ii) Marginal Costing, (iii) Budget and Budgetary Control. 4. Lean System and Innovation: a) Introduction to Lean System b) Just-in-Time (JIT) c) Kaizen Costing d) 5 Ss e) Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) f) Cellular Manufacturing/ One-Piece Flow Production Systems g) Six Sigma (SS) h) Introduction to Process Innovation and Business Process Re-engineering (BPR). Companies Act The Companies Act, 2013 – Specific reference to Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter VIII, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, and Chapter XXVII Economics 1. Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income: Concepts and Measurement, Classical & Keynesian Approach Determination of output and employment, Consumption Function, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS-LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles 2. Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions.

Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream (Phase I and Phase II)

Legal Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I Sl. No. Subject Weightage* 1. Constitution of India – Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI. 10% 2. Law of Contracts – Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters I to VI), Specific Relief Act, 1963. 10% 3. Criminal Law – Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, V, VA, VI, IX, XVII); Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. 15% 4. Law of Evidence – Indian Evidence Act, 1872. 5. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 – Part I, Part II. 6. Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice 10% 7. Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes 10% 8. Important Latin terms and maxims 9. Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 5% 10. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 – Part I 5% 11. Transfer of Property Act, 1882 – Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V. 5% 12. Companies Act, 2013 – Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI. 15% 13. Securities Laws – SEBI Act, 1992, SC(R) Act, 1956, Depositories Act, 1996 15%

Paper 2 of Phase II Sl. No. Subject Weightage* 1. Constitution of India – Preamble, Part I, Part III, Part IV, Part IVA, Part V, Part VI, Part VIII, Part IXA, Part IXB, Part XI, Part XII, Part XIII, Part XIV, Part XIVA, Part XX. 10% 2. Law of Contracts – Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Chapters VIII to X), Indian Partnership Act, 1932, Specific Relief Act, 1963 10% 3. Criminal Law – Indian Penal Code, 1860 (Chapters I, II, III, IV, V, VA, VI, IX, XVII, XXI, XXII, XXIII); Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. 10% 4. Law of Evidence – Indian Evidence Act, 1872. 5. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 – Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VII, Schedule I. 6. Administrative Law and Principles of Natural Justice 10% 7. Jurisprudence and Interpretation of Statutes 8. Important Latin terms and maxims 9. Law of Torts and Consumer Protection Act, 2019 15% 10. Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 – Part I, Part III, Part IV. 11. Transfer of Property Act, 1882 – Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V. 11. Law of Trusts – Parties to a Trust Deed and Duties of Trustees. 12. Corporate Law – Companies Act, 2013 (Chapter I, Chapter II, Chapter III, Chapter IV, Chapter V, Chapter VII, Chapter VIII, Chapter IX, Chapter X, Chapter XI, Chapter XII, Chapter XIII, Chapter XV, Chapter XVI, Chapter XXVII, Chapter XXVIII, Chapter XXIX); Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Part I, Part II) 20% 13. Taxation – General principles, Capital Gains Tax, Securities Transaction Tax 5% 14. Securities Laws – SEBI Act, 1992, SC(R) Act, 1956, Depositories Act, 1996 20%

Information Technology Stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I & Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I Sr. No. Topic Details Weightage* 1. Database Concepts ER‐model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, Integrity constraints, normal forms. File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees), Transactions and concurrency control. 10 2. SQL Queries Select, view, truncate, delete, update, alter, Inner join, different types of outer joins,, use of aggregate functions, Union, intersection, except, in and exist clauses, nested queries 10 3. Programming Concepts (Java /C C++ ) Program control (iteration, recursion, Functions), Scope of variables, Binding of variables & functions, Parameter passing, Functional and Logic Programming, OOPS Concepts, Inheritance, Class and object, Constructors, Functions, Exception Handling 30 4. Data Analytics Languages (Python / R) Regex, Slicing, Data reshaping, Dataframes, Dictionaries and Sets, File Management, Classes and Functions, Data Mining, Lists, Importing and exporting data, charts and graphs 10 5. Algorithms for problem solving Tree and graph traversals, Connected components, Spanning trees, Shortest paths; hashing, Sorting, Searching; Design techniques (Greedy, Dynamic Programming, Divide-and-conquer) 10 6. Networking Concepts ISO/OSI stack, LAN Technologies (Ethernet, Token ring), TCP/UDP, IP, Basic concepts of switches, gateways, and routers, Application layer protocols (DNS, SMTP, POP, FTP, HTTP), Firewalls 10 7. Information & Cyber Security Concepts Cyber Attacks, Software Development Security, Network security, Authentication, CIA - Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability, Network Audit, Systems Audit 10 8. Data warehousing Data Extraction, Data Cleaning, Data Transformation, Data Loading, Metadata, Data Cube, Data Mart, Data Models, 5 9. Shell Programming Shell Scripting Basics, Shell Variables, Shell Script Arguments, If Statement, Loop, Return, Basic UNIX commands 5 Total 100

Paper 2 of Phase II SN Topic Concept Language used to test the concepts Weightage* 1 Algorithms Sorting, Searching, Greedy Algorithms, Dynamic Programming, Backtracking, Divide and Conquer, Pattern Searching C++/JAVA/Python 40 2 Data Structure Array, Linked List, Stack, Queue, Binary Tree, Indexing, Binary Search Tree, Heap, Hashing, Matrix C++/JAVA/Python 40 3 String Manipulation Length, Substring, Regex, Search C++/JAVA/Python 20 Total 100

Official Language stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

भारत सरकार की राजभाषा नीतत (Official Language Policy of the Govt. of India) सेसंबंतित प्रश्न

तिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences]

अंग्रेजी सेतिन्दी अनुवाद [शब्द / वाक्ांश / वाक् / Terms / Phrases / Sentences]

तिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी - तवतिक शब्दावली (Legal Terminology)

अंग्रेजी सेतिन्दी - तवतिक शब्दावली (Legal Terminology)

तिन्दी सेअंग्रेजी – प्रशासतनक / बैंतकं ग / प ंजी बाजार संबंिी शब्दावली (Administrative / Banking / Capital Market Terminology)

अंग्रेजी सेतिन्दी - प्रशासतनक / बैंतकं ग / प ंजी बाजार संबंिी शब्दावली (Administrative / Banking / Capital Market Terminology)

Research stream Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II

Paper 2 of Phase I and Phase II (Common Syllabus for both Phases) Economics Demand and Supply, Market Structures, National Income, Determination of output and employment, Investment Function, Multiplier and Accelerator, Demand and Supply for Money, IS – LM, Inflation and Phillips Curve, Business Cycles, Inflation, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, Non-banking Financial Institutions. Public Economics Public Goods, Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes, Progressive and non- Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation, Public expenditure , Public Debt, Public Budget and Budget Multiplier. Statistics and Econometrics Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Sampling methods, Sampling Distribution, Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing, Regression Analysis. International Economics Balance of Payments, Foreign Exchange Markets, Role of International Financial Institutions: BIS, IOSCO, IMF & World Bank. Financial Markets Asymmetric Information, Market Model, Market Efficiency, Primary Market, Secondary Market, Commodity Markets, Mutual Funds, Stock Exchanges, Depositories, Clearing Corporations, Credit Rating Agencies, Corporate Debt Market. Forwards, Futures, Options, Hedging, Speculation and Arbitrage.

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should check the SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern to understand the exam format, types of questions, and marking scheme followed by the officials. The SEBI Grade Exam Pattern for both Phase I and Phase II are shared below:

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase I On-Line Examination

The SEBI Grade A Phase I is an online screening examination comprising two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks each).

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks for each question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

There shall be a minimum cut-off of 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off) and a minimum cut-off of 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.

Paper Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Paper 1 All Streams: Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 100 60 minutes 30% Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% Legal, Information Technology & Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subjects related to the stream. Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects of Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce. 100 40 minutes 40% Aggregate Cut off 40%

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern for Phase II On-Line Examination

The SEBI Grade A Phase II examination comprises two papers of 100 marks each.

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks for each question) for Paper 2 in Phase II (except IT stream).

Paper Streams/ Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Cut off Weightage Paper 1 All streams: English (Descriptive Test) to test the drafting skills 100 60 minutes 30% 1/3rd Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Legal, and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to the stream. 100 40 minutes 40% 2/3rd Research Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance, and Commerce. Information Technology Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 100 180 minutes 40% 2/3rd Aggregate cut off 50%

SEBI Grade A Interview

The qualified candidates will be called to appear for an interview. The candidate may opt for an interview either in Hindi or English. The weightage of marks obtained in Phase II will be 85%, while marks secured in interview shall be given a weightage of 15%

How to Prepare for SEBI Grade A Syllabus 2023

SEBI Grade A recruitment is one of the toughest recruitment exams in the state. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam every year. Thus, there is immense competition against the limited vacancies for the notified post.

So, the candidates should adhere to the unique SEBI Grade A preparation strategy to ace the exam in one attempt. Here are some useful tips and tricks for the SEBI Grade A 2023 preparation.

Candidates should follow the SEBI Grade A Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to cover only important topics.

Create the timetable based on the marks weightage of the topics prescribed in the official syllabus and assign time to each topic accordingly.

Next, they should gather expert-recommended books to build a strong grip on the basic concepts.

Practice mock tests and previous SEBI Grade A question papers to enhance preparation level.

Best Books for SEBI Grade A Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the expert-recommended books of all the subjects prescribed in the SEBI Grade A syllabus in order to obtain the desired result in the exam. Let’s have a look at the top-rated subject-wise books for the SEBI Grade A exam.