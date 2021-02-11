SEBI Officer Grade A 2021 Phase 1 Marks Out @sebi.gov.in, Check SEBI Assistant Manager Marks Direct Download Link Here, Phase 2 Exam on 14 March

SEBI Assistant Manager Result 2021: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has released the marks for Grade A (Assistant Manager) Phase 1 online exam at its official website.i.e.sebi.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared in the SEBI Assistant Exam 2021 can now check their marks at the official website.

SEBI Prelims Exam 2021 for Officers Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) in General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020 was held on 17 February 2021. All candidates appeared in the aforementioned exam can now download SEBI Officer Grade A Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in. Click on Careers Section. Click on the link reads ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020 – Marks obtained by candidates in Phase 1’ on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter Roll number, registration number, DOB, captcha code and click on submit button. The SEBIGrade A Assistant Manager Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Assistant Manager Marks 2021

Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2021

The Securities and Exchange Board of India announced the paper 1 result on 28 January 2021 and released the admit cards for phase 2 on 5 February 2021. All selected candidates can now download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 on or before 27 February 2021 from the official website of SEBI i.e. sebi.gov.in. The candidates can download SEBI Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link provided in the article.

According to a report released by the board, a total of 64408 candidates appeared in the Phase I examination held on January 17, 2021, for Recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020.