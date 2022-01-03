Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022: Apply online for Jr Technician and Fireman Posts

Security Printing Press Hyderabad has invited online application for the 27 Jr. Technician and Fireman posts on its official website. Check SPP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 11:43 IST
Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Security Printing Press Hyderabad has invited applications in the Employment News (01-07 January) 2022 for 27 Jr. Technician and Fireman posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2022. 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 10th Class Passed/I.T.I. certificate in Printing Trade/Certificate in Fireman training with  additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. 

Notification Details for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 :  
Advt No:  02/2021

Important Dates for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 January 2022
Payment of fee in online mode: 15 January 2022
Tentative date of examination: Feb/March-2022

Vacancy Details for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

Jr. Technician (Printing)-25
Fireman(RM)-02

Eligibility Criteria for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

Educational Qualification:

Jr. Technician (Printing)-Full-time I.T.I. certificate in Printing Trade viz. Litho Offset Machine Minder/Letter Press Machine Minder/Offset Printing/Platemaking/Electroplating/
Full time ITI Course in Plate maker Cum Impositor/Hand Composing along with one yearNAC certificate from NCVT.
Fireman(RM)-
i. 10th Class Passed
ii. Certificate in Fireman training from Recognized Institution
iii. Minimum height 5‟ 5” (165 cm) and chest 31”– 33” (79-84 cms.)
iv. Each eye must have a full field vision
v. Colour blindness, squint or any morbid conditions of the eye shall be deemed to be a
disqualification.


Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

How to Apply for Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website of the Security Printing Press Hyderabad http://spphyderabad.spmcil.com on or before 15 January 2022.

