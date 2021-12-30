JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 285 Junior Engineer Post @jssc.nic.in, Check Application Process

JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 285 Junior Engineer Posts under Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination– 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 through the online mode from 23 January 2022 to 22 February 2022.
In a bid to apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical trade with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates willing to apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 :
Advertisement No: 06/2021
Important Date for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application:23 January 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application:22 February 2022
Vacancy Details for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Junior Engineer(Electrical)-46
Junior Engineer(Civil)-188
Junior Engineer(Mechanical)-51
Eligibility Criteria for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Junior Engineer(Electrical)-Diploma in Electrical Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.
Junior Engineer(Civil)-Diploma in Civil Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.
Junior Engineer(Mechanical)-Diploma in Mechanical Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.
Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.
Age Limit for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Minimum 18 Years
Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per the government norms.
JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 January 2022 to 22 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.