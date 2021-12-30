JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 285 Junior Engineer Post @jssc.nic.in, Check Application Process

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online application for the 285 Junior Engineer Posts on its official website. Check JSSC JE recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 285 Junior Engineer Posts under Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination– 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 through the online mode from 23 January 2022 to 22 February 2022.

In a bid to apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical trade with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Notification Details for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 :

Advertisement No: 06/2021

Important Date for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application:23 January 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application:22 February 2022

Vacancy Details for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Junior Engineer(Electrical)-46

Junior Engineer(Civil)-188

Junior Engineer(Mechanical)-51

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer(Electrical)-Diploma in Electrical Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.

Junior Engineer(Civil)-Diploma in Civil Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.

Junior Engineer(Mechanical)-Diploma in Mechanical Trade from recognized University/Institute. Candidates with higher qualification can also apply for these posts.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

Age Limit for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Minimum 18 Years

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per the government norms.

JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 January 2022 to 22 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.