Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, founded in the year 1953, is one of the finest government-aided medical institutions in Maharashtra which focuses on quality education and practice in Indian medicine. Located in an area of only 2 acres in urban Nagpur, the college functions under the academic affiliation of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and has the recognition of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

The educational institution offers various academic courses in terms of 4 degrees and 24 specialised courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels. Among the various academic programmes, the key BAMS course of the college has the annual intake capacity of 125 students who are admitted into the course based on the merit rank obtained in the NEET-UG exam through the counselling of Central (AACCC) and Maharashtra State CET Cell. Besides the strong academic courses, the college has an attached Ayurvedic teaching hospital which helps the students have clinical exposure and patient management experience in different specialisations such as Kayachikitsa, Shalya Tantra, and Panchakarma.