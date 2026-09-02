Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026: Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, established in 1953 and affiliated with MUHS, offers 125 BAMS seats. Admissions are based on NEET-UG merit through AACCC and State CET Cell. For 2026 AIQ seats, General category cutoffs are expected between 59,685 and 71,917, requiring 50% PCB aggregate for eligibility.
NEET UG 2026: The Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, founded in the year 1953, is one of the finest government-aided medical institutions in Maharashtra which focuses on quality education and practice in Indian medicine. Located in an area of only 2 acres in urban Nagpur, the college functions under the academic affiliation of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and has the recognition of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).
The educational institution offers various academic courses in terms of 4 degrees and 24 specialised courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels. Among the various academic programmes, the key BAMS course of the college has the annual intake capacity of 125 students who are admitted into the course based on the merit rank obtained in the NEET-UG exam through the counselling of Central (AACCC) and Maharashtra State CET Cell. Besides the strong academic courses, the college has an attached Ayurvedic teaching hospital which helps the students have clinical exposure and patient management experience in different specialisations such as Kayachikitsa, Shalya Tantra, and Panchakarma.
SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Ranks
Below Mentioned are the expected SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
59685 - 63339
|
68821 - 71917
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
66276 - 68672
|
74721 - 77217
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
56646 - 69651
|
75121 - 79117
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
193176 - 218902
|
218721 - 229417
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
263612 - 279865
|
274821 - 286717
SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff: Previous Years Ranks
Below mentioned are the cutoff for the year 2023, 2024, 2025 for SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff:
|
2023
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
GN
|
60084
|
71287
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
68770
|
73632
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
74463
|
75550
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
193174
|
198993
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
263610
|
263610
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
59683
|
74105
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
68670
|
77265
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
69649
|
82347
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
224855
|
243943
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
315339
|
315339
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
General
|
63337
|
69707
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
OBC
|
66274
|
75644
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
EWS
|
56644
|
77395
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
SC
|
218900
|
224599
|
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur
|
BAMS
|
AIQ Govt Aided
|
ST
|
279863
|
280668
Key Admission Factors
-
Seat Intake: There is an annual intake of 125 BAMS seats in the college.
-
Eligibility Criteria: General/EWS category candidates must have a minimum of 50% aggregate in PCB of 10+2, whereas SC/ST/OBC candidates must have 40%. Candidates should also be able to qualify in NEET UG 2026 with the minimum percentile and be 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2026.
Also Read:
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NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today at 1 PM on mcc.nic.in
KSEAB Releases Karnataka PUC Model Test Papers: Download Subject-Wise Sample Papers at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.