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Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 14:41 IST

NEET UG 2026: Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, established in 1953 and affiliated with MUHS, offers 125 BAMS seats. Admissions are based on NEET-UG merit through AACCC and State CET Cell. For 2026 AIQ seats, General category cutoffs are expected between 59,685 and 71,917, requiring 50% PCB aggregate for eligibility.

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks
Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur, founded in the year 1953, is one of the finest government-aided medical institutions in Maharashtra which focuses on quality education and practice in Indian medicine. Located in an area of only 2 acres in urban Nagpur, the college functions under the academic affiliation of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and has the recognition of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). 

The educational institution offers various academic courses in terms of 4 degrees and 24 specialised courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels. Among the various academic programmes, the key BAMS course of the college has the annual intake capacity of 125 students who are admitted into the course based on the merit rank obtained in the NEET-UG exam through the counselling of Central (AACCC) and Maharashtra State CET Cell. Besides the strong academic courses, the college has an attached Ayurvedic teaching hospital which helps the students have clinical exposure and patient management experience in different specialisations such as Kayachikitsa, Shalya Tantra, and Panchakarma.

SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Ranks

Below Mentioned are the expected SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff 2026: 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

General

59685 - 63339

68821 - 71917

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

OBC

66276 - 68672

74721 - 77217

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

EWS

56646 - 69651

75121 - 79117

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

SC

193176 - 218902

218721 - 229417

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

ST

263612 - 279865

274821 - 286717

SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff: Previous Years Ranks

Below mentioned are the cutoff for the year 2023, 2024, 2025 for SAM Nagpur NEET Cutoff:

2023 

          

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

GN

60084

71287

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

EWS

68770

73632

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

OBC

74463

75550

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

SC

193174

198993

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

ST

263610

263610

2024

          

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

General

59683

74105

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

OBC

68670

77265

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

EWS

69649

82347

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

SC

224855

243943

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

ST

315339

315339

2025 

          

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

General

63337

69707

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

OBC

66274

75644

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

EWS

56644

77395

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

SC

218900

224599

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur

BAMS

AIQ Govt Aided

ST

279863

280668

Key Admission Factors

  • Seat Intake: There is an annual intake of 125 BAMS seats in the college.

  • Eligibility Criteria: General/EWS category candidates must have a minimum of 50% aggregate in PCB of 10+2, whereas SC/ST/OBC candidates must have 40%. Candidates should also be able to qualify in NEET UG 2026 with the minimum percentile and be 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2026.

Also Read:

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today at 1 PM on mcc.nic.in

KSEAB Releases Karnataka PUC Model Test Papers: Download Subject-Wise Sample Papers at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 14:41 IST

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