SIHFW Recruitment 2022 for 3209 Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts

The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) is hiring 3209 Nursing Officers and Pharmacist Posts.

SIHFW Recruitment 2022: The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) has 3209 openings for recrutiment to the post of Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts. The candidates can apply online from 24 November 2022 from 4 PM onwards. The application link will be available till 12 December 2022 on the official website i.e. sihfwrajasthan.com and rajswasthya.nic.in. Out of the total vacancies, 1289 vacancies are for Nursing Officers and 2020 are for Pharmacist.

SIHFW Notification Download

SIHFW Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 24 November 2022 Last Date of Online Application 12 December 2022

SIHFW Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 2020

Nursing Officer - 1289

Category-wise vacancies

Post Name Area UR EWS OBC MBC SC ST Total Nursing Officer Non TSP 455 124 259 62 197 148 1250 Pharmacist Non TSP 634 174 363 86 276 206 1746 TSP 91 0 0 0 09 81 181

SIHFW Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer

Senior Secondary or it's equivalent

GNM Course or its equivalent qualification from an institute recognized by the state government

Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

Pharmacist

Diploma in Pharmacy

Registered as Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council

SIHFW Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for SIHFW Recruitment 2022

The selection will be on the basis of Document Verification.

How to Apply for SIHFW Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested can apply on the official website of sihfwrajasthan.com from 24 November to 23 December 2022.

Application Fee: