SIHFW Recruitment 2022 for 3209 Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts

SIHFW Recruitment 2022: The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) has 3209 openings for recrutiment to the post of Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts. The candidates can apply online from 24 November 2022 from 4 PM onwards. The application link will be available till 12 December 2022 on the official website i.e. sihfwrajasthan.com and rajswasthya.nic.in. Out of the total vacancies, 1289 vacancies are for Nursing Officers and 2020 are for Pharmacist.
SIHFW Notification Download
SIHFW Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|24 November 2022
|Last Date of Online Application
|12 December 2022
SIHFW Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist - 2020
- Nursing Officer - 1289
Category-wise vacancies
|
Post Name
|
Area
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
MBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Nursing Officer
|
Non TSP
|
455
|
124
|
259
|
62
|
197
|
148
|
1250
|
Pharmacist
|
Non TSP
|
634
|
174
|
363
|
86
|
276
|
206
|
1746
|
TSP
|
91
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
09
|
81
|
181
SIHFW Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Nursing Officer
- Senior Secondary or it's equivalent
- GNM Course or its equivalent qualification from an institute recognized by the state government
- Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council
Pharmacist
- Diploma in Pharmacy
- Registered as Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council
SIHFW Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for SIHFW Recruitment 2022
The selection will be on the basis of Document Verification.
How to Apply for SIHFW Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested can apply on the official website of sihfwrajasthan.com from 24 November to 23 December 2022.
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS : Rs. 500
- OBC (NCL)/ MBC : Rs. 350
- SC/ ST/ BPL : Rs. 250