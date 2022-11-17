SIHFW Recruitment 2022 for 3209 Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts

The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) is hiring 3209 Nursing Officers and Pharmacist Posts.

SIHFW Recruitment 2022
SIHFW Recruitment 2022

SIHFW Recruitment 2022: The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) has 3209 openings for recrutiment to the post of Nursing Officer and Pharmacist Posts. The candidates can apply online from 24 November 2022 from 4 PM onwards. The application link will be available till 12 December 2022 on the official website i.e. sihfwrajasthan.com and rajswasthya.nic.in.  Out of the total vacancies, 1289 vacancies are for Nursing Officers and 2020 are for Pharmacist.

SIHFW Notification Download

SIHFW Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 24 November 2022
Last Date of Online Application 12 December 2022

SIHFW Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist - 2020
  • Nursing Officer - 1289

Category-wise vacancies

Post Name

Area

UR

EWS

OBC

MBC

SC

ST

Total

Nursing Officer

Non TSP

455

124

259

62

197

148

1250

Pharmacist

Non TSP

634

174

363

86

276

206

1746

TSP

91

0

0

0

09

81

181

SIHFW Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer

  • Senior Secondary or it's equivalent
  • GNM Course or its equivalent qualification from an institute recognized by the state government
  • Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

Pharmacist

  • Diploma in Pharmacy
  • Registered as Pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council

SIHFW Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for SIHFW Recruitment 2022

The selection will be on the basis of Document Verification.

How to Apply for SIHFW Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested can apply on the official website of sihfwrajasthan.com from 24 November to 23 December 2022.

Application Fee:

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS : Rs. 500
  • OBC (NCL)/ MBC : Rs. 350
  • SC/ ST/ BPL : Rs. 250

FAQ

What is SIHFW Age Limit ?

18 to 40 years

What is SIHFW Registration Last Date ?

12 December 2022

What is SIHFW Application Starting Date ?

24 Nov 2022
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next