SJVN Recruitment 2022 for 72 Assistant, Attendant and Others @sjvnindia.com, Check Eligibility

SJVN has invited online application for the 72 Assistant, Cook , Driver and Attendant on its official website. Check SJVN recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has invited online application for the 72 posts of Assistant, Cook , Driver and Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 February 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/Recognized certificate in NCVT/VIII class/10th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for SJVN Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 98/2022

Important Dates for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 February 2022

Vacancy Details for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant-25

Cook -15

Driver-07

Attendant -25

Eligibility Criteria for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant-Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University and 1-year course/ diploma/certificate in computer Application with MS Office & Typing Speed

of 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi AND

5 years’ experience in Office Administration including Typing, Data entry, working on MS Office (word, excel, Power point) and maintenance of record etc

Cook -Recognized certificate in NCVT cooking with 4years of experience OR recognized certificate in catering with 5 years’ experience OR Literate with 12 years’ experience AND

Should have experience of 4/5/12 years of cooking & catering meals in hotel/hospital mess of repute and guest houses of reputed organizations

Driver-VIII class with a valid motor driving license for light vehicles with 5 years of experience, including attending to minor repair and maintenance problems

Attendant -10th Pass with 5 years’ experience as Attendant in Office.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online by visiting SJVN website www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 27 February 2022.